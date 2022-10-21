Cowboys vs. Lions: Week 7 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys

All signs point to the Dallas Cowboys having a bounce-back game against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 after sustaining a tough loss last week at the hands of their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. In order to accomplish that feat and improve to 5-2 on the season, Dallas must take advantage of a few key matchups to help their cause.

Today, we’re going to identify and discuss some of the key matchups the Dallas Cowboys could take advantage of in order to put another “W” in the win column this week.

Dak Prescott vs. Lions’ secondary

Dak Prescott will make his return against the Lions as the Cowboys starting QB after being medically cleared this week. And while Cooper Rush played well during his absence, the Dallas offense was only a shadow of what it should be now that No. 4 will be back under center. Prescott may or may not be a little rusty after missing five games, but that should be okay against a secondary who is currently allowing 261 passing yards a game.

The Lions provide the perfect opportunity for Prescott to not only knock off a little rust, but to iron out some of the Cowboys offensive woes as well. The passing game in particular should improve dramatically with Dak back in action once he finally settles in. They are only averaging 182 passing yards per game so far this season, however, that was mostly with a backup QB. Expect that to change quite a bit against a porous Lions secondary.

Cowboys’ run defense vs. RB D’Andre Swift

When healthy, D’Andre Swift is one of the better dual-threat running backs in the league. Sadly, injuries have plagued him throughout his young career and have reared their ugly head once again this season. He is currently working his way back from injury, but is on track to return as the Lions RB1 this week against the Cowboys. That’s good news for Detroit’s offense, however, concerning news for the Cowboys suspect run defense.

While the Dallas defense has been one of the more impressive and top-ranked units in the league so far this season, their struggles shutting down an opponent’s run game has been their lone weakness. Teams are averaging 120.7 rushing yards per game against them this year, which is less than ideal considering Detroit currently ranks second in yards per carry (5.45) and eighth in total rushing (151.4). If the Cowboys can’t contain D’Andre Swift, and even Jamaal Williams, things could get ugly fast for them in Week 7.

Micah Parsons vs. RT Penei Sewell

Expect Micah Parsons to look much more like his dominant self this week against the Detroit Lions after a somewhat off game last week against the Eagles. To their credit, the Eagles had a game plan to limit Parsons’ impact on the game, but even still he found ways to make a play when needed. Unlike Philadelphia, Detroit doesn’t have the same type of tools to try to keep No. 11 at bay and it starts up front with their right tackle Penei Sewell.

Sewell has been one of the better right tackles in the league so far this season, but had his struggles recently against the New England Patriots. Going against the early favorite to be the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, Micah Parsons, Sewell’s being tasked to slow down one of the best pass rusher’s in the league. Parsons has been pretty much unstoppable this year, and if let loose, can absolutely be a game-wrecker for Jared Goff and the Lions offense. This is a matchup that should heavily favor the Cowboys.