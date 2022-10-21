Cowboys news: Dak Prescott says he is a “full-go” for Sunday’s matchup against the Lions

Ladies and gentlemen, your QB1 has officially returned.

“I am,” Prescott said when asked if he was playing Sunday. But with a wry smile followed up with “I think I am, anyways.” All signs point to him returning to the field, nevertheless. After five weeks away from live action following the broken thumb in Week 1 against the Buccaneers and subsequent surgery he underwent on Sept. 12. Prescott maintained that he is healthy but will still look to try and take care of the thumb moving forward. “I’m still going to do some things to make sure that it doesn’t flare up or something unexpected happens,” he said. “I’m not just going to act like I didn’t have a broken bone a few weeks ago. “But for the most part, I’m healthy, it feels good. [I can] grab the ball. Ball is comfortable in my hand. My grip is great. And yeah honestly, putting it behind me and just focusing on this game plan and doing the best I can.”

The good news continues for Dallas, as it seems Prescott’s WR1 will be available.

If CeeDee Lamb hasn’t exactly looked like the WR1 the Cowboys christened him as when they dealt Amari Cooper to Cleveland, there are likely a few reasons. For starters, Cooper Rush is no Dak Prescott. Additionally, there hasn’t been a big-time receiving threat opposite him until Michael Gallup’s return in Week 6. But beyond those key and obvious differences in Dallas’s QB-WR formula over the past five games, it turns out Lamb has also been dealing with some lower-body injuries. The third-year receiver was listed on Wednesday’s practice report as “limited” with a hip issue, but head coach Mike McCarthy expressed optimism that his top pass-catcher was improving. Lamb “will come in somewhere between limited and full today,” the coach declared in his Thursday press conference. He is expected to play this weekend. “The hip happened [last] Thursday in practice. There was a play in practice where he got himself in a bad spot, so that’s why we took the precaution that we did on Friday.” McCarthy is referring to the decision to hold Lamb out of last Friday’s practice and then list him as questionable for the Week 6 game versus Philadelphia.

Jerry is not one to stay quiet, now sharing his thoughts on the Cowboys’ non-challenge against the Eagles.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys should have challenged the spot, which likely would have gotten them a first down, rather than going for it on fourth-and-inches, which failed. “That’s a mistake,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And you have a game, you’re going to have some mistakes, you’re going have some goals you’d like to have back. And the minute we saw it and saw that he had made it, then you obviously knew it was a mistake not to have it reviewed and how we do that in the box, who we’ve got doing those kinds of things, that’s why you look back, take these games, take what happened in the game and get better at it and improve on it. And we need to look at that and say, ‘Let’s not do that again.’” McCarthy is the only head coach in the NFL whose owner makes regular media appearances to scrutinize his decision-making, but the reality is Jones is right: McCarthy should have challenged that spot, and the failure to do so cost the Cowboys.

What is your prediction for Prescott’s return?

Expect the Lions to try and run the football to open up big plays down the field for Jared Goff. They are a team desperate for a victory, and Dan Campell always has his team ready to play. The record might not show it, but the team competes every time they take the field. The Cowboys cannot take this game lightly, whether it is Prescott or Cooper Rush. Please get off to a fast start; if a drive ends in a kick, that is a win for Detroit. This Lions defense is the perfect GET RIGHT match up for the offense and Daks 1st game back. They’ve been really bad sheesh. — Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) October 19, 2022 The Lions played both the Eagles and Vikings tough; they lost by a combined seven points. Outside of the game against the Patriots, teams need to score over 30 to beat them. Can the Cowboys keep this a low-scoring game and win by running the football and playing good defense? I think they can, but this is not a team you can overlook. This 1-4 team could easily be 3-2. A big day is ahead for Pollard and Zeke and if Dak plays it could be a nice first game back against this defense. I’ve got the Cowboys 26-21.

Speaking of Dak’s return.

The Cowboys’ horrific third-down offense was very apparent against the Eagles. There were several three-and-outs, and the team didn’t even get its first third-down conversion until less than a minute remaining in the second quart. Rush is the lowest quarterback in all of football when it comes to third-down throws that resulted in a first down or touchdown. Only four quarterbacks were below 30% in that category. That put Rush (22.2%) in company with Davis Mills (28.6%), Kyler Murray (28.3%), and Baker Mayfield (23.1%). Sure. Prescott didn’t look great against Tampa Bay. He was also without Connor McGovern, Tyler Smith, Michael Gallup, and more. Even if you hate Prescott, you have to be able to see that there is a massive difference between a successful backup and a franchise QB. The hope is No. 4 comes back and shows us all why he is worthy of that title because this team has not found the end zone near enough in 2022.

Is Zeke in the midst of a bounce-back season after his injury-riddled 2021 campaign?

If you simply look at the surface-level stats, Elliott’s 2022 season to date won’t wow you. The former All-Pro has totaled 94 rushing attempts for 386 yards (4.1 Y/A) and scored two touchdowns. Those are rather pedestrian numbers, but they don’t tell the whole story. Elliott’s Y/A average is very skewed by his one poor performance against the Commanders in Week 4. During that matchup, Dallas couldn’t get anything going in the run game, and Elliott and Tony Pollard were constantly met in the backfield and dropped for a loss. It was by far Elliott’s worst performance of the season as he ran the ball 19 times for just 49 yards, averaging just 2.5 Y/A. If you take out that game, Elliott has averaged 4.5 Y/A during the other five games of the season and has averaged 70 Y/G in his last four outings. This is the first time the former All-Pro has averaged 70 or more Y/G during a four-game stretch since Week 5 to Week 8 of last season.

