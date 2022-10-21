Cowboys fans are split on just how much better the offense will be under Dak Prescott

We went to you, the Dallas Cowboys fanbase, earlier this week to get your opinion on a couple of key questions about the team. The Cowboys are coming off a loss to NFC East rival Philadelphia, but surprisingly the loss to the Eagles didn’t seen as drastic as it could have been. One part of that was the game itself as the Cowboys were able to make it close on the road with a backup quarterback. The other part of that is the return of Dak Prescott.

The first question we asked was your confidence in the direction of the team. The loss did bring about a 12% drop from last week when we were at a season-high of 92%. The 80% number matches the confidence after the win over the New York Giants in Week 3.

We also asked about the return of Dak Prescott and what that would do to the offense. The Cowboys were winning games under Cooper Rush, but the offense was producing at a level consistent with the bottom-tier offenses in the league.

The Cowboys fanbase is split as to whether Prescott will elevate the offense to an average level or a Top 10 level, with Top 10 winning by a margin of 53% to 41%.

We’ll get our first inkling of where this offense is going on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions. Of course, that might skew a little high in production since the Lions are undoubtedly one of the worst defenses in the league.

