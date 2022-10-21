Cowboys vs. Lions injury report (Friday): Dak Prescott set to start on Sunday

This weekend should mark the official return of the Cowboys’ starting quarterback Dak Prescott barring any unforeseen circumstances as he makes his way back to the field after rehabbing a Week 1 thumb injury on his throwing hand. Prescott had to undergo surgery immediately after the injury and has been progressively throwing more in these last two weeks leading up to his return to practice and for his official clearance for action on Friday. He has no injury designation for the game.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is also good-to-go for Sunday’s game as he is working through a hip injury that kept him limited in practice on Wednesday. Dalton Schultz is also a go this week as he practiced in full.

Jason Peters is available for play after seeing minimal snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles, as is Devin Harper and defensive tackles Quinton Bohanna and Neville Gallimore.

Rookie left tackle Matt Waletzko’s return from an offseason shoulder surgery looks like it took a step in the wrong direction on Thursday, and he may now need surgery after reaggravating his previous injury in practice, according to DallasCowboys.com

The rookie fifth-round pick suffered a shoulder subluxation in training camp and while surgery was on the table initially, the team opted to hold off on that decision at the time. Waltezko suffered recurrence of the injury on Thursday, however, and his outlook for the remainder of the 2022 season is anything but optimistic - per head coach MIke McCarthy. “I think the biggest thing is you know when the medical staff is ready to make that call and set that date, you know that that’s really the time for that specific answer, but I just feel terrible for [him],” said McCarthy. “I thought he was making such excellent progress. You could just see his development. I really like the way he’s wired. “So he was making excellent progress here on the left side [of the offensive line]. It’s very unfortunate for our young man.”

He is likely out for the remainder of the season, an unfortunate start to his career in the pros.