Cowboys vs. Lions picks and predictions, plus the rest of NFL Week 7 picks

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on the winning track this Sunday when they host the Detroit Lions. There is good news for Dallas as they get their quarterback back in Dak Prescott, and they face a Lions team that is struggling. The Cowboys, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are seven-point favorites in the game. That’s a healthy spread and one that might be tough to cover. Let’s see what people are thinking about the game.

USA Today:

Cowboys 30, Lions 20 The bye week should help the Lions keep this closer perhaps than the line indicates, but I have a difficult time seeing Dallas losing two in a row, given that Detroit simply does not have the pieces to test the Cowboy defense. Expect Dallas to get after the quarterback. And watch Dak Prescott’s availability; if he’s a full go, this line is well within reach.

That’s a win and a cover.

Sporting News:

Sunday’s game is a perfect get-right spot for the Cowboys, who will be looking to send a message after their loss last Sunday night against the Eagles. The Lions will not get shut out as they did in Week 5, but the Cowboys’ defense will make life hard for Jared Goff and force him into a turnover or two. Dallas’ offense will move the ball up and down the field, score a few touchdowns inside the red zone, and win this game comfortably. PREDICTION: Cowboys 28, Lions 17.

Two for two to cover.

DMN:

You could not have picked a better defense for Dak Prescott to face in his return. By better, I mean worse. Detroit ranks last in total yards allowed, last in rushing yards allowed and last in points allowed. Having said that … the Lions could be better than their 1-4 record, probably should have beaten Minnesota. They averaged 30 points a game. The Cowboys have not had a slugfest this season and at least this feels like an opportunity for some fireworks. Cowboys 33, Lions 27

A win, but not quite a cover.

Almost all picks have the Cowboys winning the game, but two elements come into play when talking about covering the seven-point spread. One is Dak Prescott. He’s back, but he could be rusty so the Cowboys offense might sputter somewhat, even against the Lions very poor defense. And two, the Lions offense can score points, although they were shut out in their last game. They could make it closer than expected.

With all that, take Cowboys to cover. They will be ready to go being at home and having Prescott back.

Some of the BTB staff made their picks for the game, plus the rest of Week 7 below using Tallysight. Check it out.