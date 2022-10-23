How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions in NFL Week 7

There is really only one major story in this game, and that is the return of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. After being knocked out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Week 1, Prescott has been healing his fractured thumb and finally gets back on the field. Cooper Rush did a phenomenal job of keeping the Cowboys in the playoff hunt by winning four of five games, but now he steps aside.

The Cowboys offense needs a spark and Prescott should provide that. The running game has been doing well in his absence, but the passing game has suffered. Opposing teams will now have to account for the passing game on defense, and worry about Prescott’s mobility. The Cowboys receiving corps should become more dangerous with Prescott under center.

The Cowboys defense will no doubt welcome the return of Prescott as they have been carrying the load in his absence. The Lions offense has been scoring points this year so the defense will have to be on point in this game.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Oct 23rd, 2022

Game time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Detroit SiriusXM 135 or 385 and the SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (4-2)

Lions record: (1-4)

Odds: Dallas -7, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 30 - Eagles 17

Enemy blog: Pride of Detroit

