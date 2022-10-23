Cowboys news: Michael Irvin says the team should not use Dak Prescott like Cooper Rush

After the Cowboys went 4-1 with Cooper Rush as their starting quarterback, many have suggested that the team should use a now-healthy Dak Prescott in the same capacity. Hall of Fame wide receiver and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin vehemently disagreed.

“I think it worked out perfectly,” Michael Irvin told USA TODAY Sports. “If Cooper Rush had beaten Philly, we would have had some unrealistic (expectations).” Irvin’s faith in Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler, never wavered. But he does agree that Philadelphia made the switch away from Rush much easier for all involved. “It certainly helps making that transition,” he said. “Cooper Rush has done such a great job and performed so admirably. ... I’m so happy for Cooper Rush, but I’ve always said Dak is the better quarterback, and Dak should be in the game. “It would have been a different thing if Cooper Rush had been throwing for 250 yards while they were winning. But some of those wins, he only threw for 100 yards. I don’t remember him striking out and getting any first downs with his feet. There are a lot of elements Dak will add to that offense.” “Not to use that other $38 million, or whatever the difference is, is absolutely asinine,” continued Irvin. “Stop asking my $40 million quarterback to do the same things as my ($1) million quarterback.”I’m gonna ask him to do some more, that’s why I’m paying him.”

All-Pro defenders Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons let their emotions get the best of them last week against the Philadelphia Eagles and proved costly. Literally.

Parsons Parsons was fined $10,609 for flexing over Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, and Diggs was fined $9,577 for taking his helmet off following a late touchdown by Philadelphia. With the Cowboys down 20-10 to the Eagles in the third quarter, Parsons dove to break up a pass intended for Goedert before getting up and flexing. He also began talking to Goedert and was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Diggs’ penalty came after the Cowboys gave up a touchdown that put the Eagles up 26-17 in the fourth quarter. He took off his helmet and slammed it to the ground in frustration.

Matt Waletzko has made his way on the field this season in some shape or form. Unfortunately, that will have to wait as Waletzko was placed on injured reserve on Saturday along with a few other team transactions.

The Cowboys made a few roster moves on Saturday, including the placement of Matt Waletzko on injured reserve. The rookie tackle has a shoulder injury that could require surgery, but it’s expected he will miss significant time. His roster spot was used for veteran defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who has been on the practice squad. The veteran DT has been elevated this season and will likely play Sunday against the run-oriented Lions. The Cowboys’ two elevations from the practice squad this week are tight end Sean McKeon and running back Malik Davis. McKeon will likely add depth at a position that includes Dalton Schultz, who could be limited with a knee injury. Davis is expected to help on special teams and serve as the No. 3 tailback.

After placing their speedy wide receiver on injured reserve, the Detroit Lions were also busy on Saturday making a few important moves of their own ahead of Sunday’s contest.

After sending wide receiver DJ Chark and defensive back Bobby Price to injured reserve, the Detroit Lions have filled their roster spots with two players coming off injury. Defensive lineman Josh Paschal and cornerback Jerry Jacobs have been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list and are now eligible to make their season debuts against the Dallas Cowboys. For Paschal, this is a potential NFL debut, as the Lions’ second-round pick hasn’t even played in an NFL preseason game yet. Paschal, along with the likely return of defensive lineman John Cominsky, should give Detroit a little more versatility on the defensive line—something that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn hopes will result in more pass rush. “Cominsky will be back, Paschal will be ready,” Glenn said this week. “Being able to use Aidan (Hutchinson) in other spots, allowing him to have some freedom to do some things also. And then, always man, we’re trying to scheme up our guys for the best matchup. As long as we can continue to do that, as long as we continue to utilize each player in that magnitude, I think those things will always help us.”

Bucky Brooks gives his assessment on the top impact players for the Lions and why the team should be on alert.

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE The high-motor pass rusher has been as good as advertised as a disruptive force off the edge. Hutchinson leads the Lions in sacks (3.0) and QB hits (6) as the designated pass rusher off the edge in a defense designed to bring pressure early and often from all angles. With the Lions building their pressure schemes around Hutchinson’s talents, the No.2 overall pick is a destructive force at the point of attack. DeAndre Swift, RB The Lions’ RB1 is a big play waiting to happen due to a rare combination of speed, quickness, and burst that enables him to run away from defenders in space. Swift averages 102.7 scrimmage yards per game as a dynamic runner-receiver with the potential to score from anywhere on the field. With the third-year pro leading all running backs in average yards per touch (8.8), average yards per carry (8.6), and runs of 50-yards or more (2), the Lions’ starting running back deserves extra attention whenever he is on the field. Amon-Ra St.Brown, WR The ultra-competitive pass catcher is a classic “chain mover” with a combination of route running skill and sticky hands that enable him to make a tough matchup in the slot. Although St.Brown has expanded his role to include more time on the outside, the second-year pro is at his best working over the middle of the field on a variety of short and intermediate routes that take advantage of his short-area quickness and burst. With Jared Goff counting on the undersized receiver to get open in key situations, the Cowboys must be aware of his whereabouts on critical downs.

