Cowboys vs. Lions inactives: Dak Prescott active; D’Andre Swift inactive

The game day inactives for both teams.

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It’s now official. Dak Prescott is no longer inactive, but is part of the game day roster for the first time since Week 1. Prescott will start for the Dallas Cowboys, but an important part of the Detroit Lions will not be running the ball. Running back D’Andre Swift is inactive even though there was hope on the Lions’ side that he would play this week.

In a somewhat surprising move for the Cowboys, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is inactive for today’s game. Joining him is linebacker Jabril Cox, who hasn’t been able to find a permanent spot on the game day roster. Rounding the Cowboys inactives are safety Markquese Bell, linebacker Devin Harper, cornerback Nahshon Wright and quarterback Will Grier.

Cooper Rush gets back to his regular spot of backup quarterback this week after helping the Cowboys navigate the rough waters when Prescott was injured.

It’s almost game time!

