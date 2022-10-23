 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Lions 2022 Week 7 game day live discussion III

The Cowboys try to get back to winning versus the Lions, with Dak Prescott back in action.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

More thread for the Cowboys and Lions game.

This is an open thread for game chat.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions, 2022 NFL Week 7

View all 29 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys