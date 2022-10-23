Defense still the star of the show in Dak Prescott’s return, Cowboys wear out Lions 24-6

With every snap Dak Prescott takes this season, expectations are sky high for a franchise QB that’s been surrounded by an elite defense, but an unproven supporting cast on offense. It was one of these unknown receivers that hauled in Prescott’s first touchdown pass of the season, with Peyton Hendershot putting the game away deep in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys defense had done their job to that point, holding down the Detroit Lions enough for the offense to work through some rust in Prescott’s first action since week one.

Dan Quinn’s unit would then turn up the pressure one more time to seal the win on Jared Goff’s second consecutive fumble, forced by Micah Parsons. The Cowboys win helps them stay alive in chasing the 6-0 Eagles who were on a bye this week, and the Giants who won on the road at the Jaguars to reach a surprising 6-1.

Before a week full of discussion on how much room this team has to grow now that Prescott is back under center, here are a few takeaways from Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.