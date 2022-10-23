Report: Dallas Cowboys fear lisfranc injury for cornerback Jourdan Lewis following Lions win

The Dallas Cowboys successfully defeated the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the win saw one of their starters on defense leave with injury.

It was veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis who, after recording an interception, needed help to get off of the field (he was ultimately carted off). Lewis is one of the longer-tenured players on this Cowboys defense and has found way after way to contribute since the team drafted him in 2017. He is one more the more underrated players on the team as a whole.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer the Cowboys fear a lisfranc injury for Lewis.

Cowboys fear cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a lisfranc foot injury on an interception in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win vs. Detroit, according to multiple sources. Pending more tests, Lewis will need surgery. DaRon Bland replaced Lewis earlier in season in the nickel role. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 23, 2022

As Archer notes rookie DaRon Bland filled in for Lewis and we have seen him do that with success so far this season, but obviously having Lewis miss any time would not be ideal.

Time will tell as results come in exactly what the situation is with Jourdan Lewis. We are all wishing him the best case scenario at this point in time.