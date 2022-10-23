Cowboys open up as 10-point favorites over Bears in Week 8

It took the Dallas Cowboys quite a while to take control in their Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions. By the end of the game, though, the Cowboys defense turned the Lions over five times and Dallas won 24-6. Dak Prescott returned to action and had some rust, but found a groove later in the game.

Now, the Cowboys head into Week 8 versus the Chicago Bears. Given the Cowboys 5-2 record, and the Bears current 2-4 record, you can probably guess which direction the spread will go. But the Cowboys are heavy favorites as DraftKings Sportsbook has them as 10-point favorites.

The return of Prescott has boosted the Cowboys fortunes even though he still has some work to do with the offense. As long as Dallas can rely on their stifling defense, Prescott can ease back into the offense while relying on Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. That will be the formula once again when they play the Bears.