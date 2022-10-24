Cowboys vs. Lions: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 7

After a tough loss to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles last week, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back with a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 7. In so doing, they improved to 5-2 on the year and now set their sights on the Chicago Bears, who they will play next week at AT&T Stadium before heading into the bye.

Sadly, this wasn’t as easy of a win as many of us had envisioned. The Dallas Cowboys really had to dig deep this week in order to put another “W” in the win column against the Lions. Because of that, there was some good, some bad, and quite a bit of ugly. Today, we are going to a discuss one thing for each category from this Week 7 victory for the Cowboys.

THE GOOD: Micah Parsons and Company

The defense does it again for the Dallas Cowboys! They were simply phenomenal against the Detroit Lions, holding them to only two field goals Sunday afternoon. Not only did they only allow six points against Detroit, but the also created five turnovers (two INTs, three fumble recoveries). Dallas’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has this unit playing like one of the best defenses in the entire league right now and they are the only reason the Cowboys are 5-2 right now. Hopefully Micah Parsons and Company can keep it up.

THE BAD: Jourdan Lewis’ injury

Injuries of course are part of the game, however, we’d rather not see them happen to players who play a vital role week in and week out. Even though Jourdan Lewis isn’t necessarily considered a starter as the Cowboys nickel corner, he is a valued member in their secondary and to the defense as a whole. Because of that, it was unfortunate to see him need help to get off the field after an impressive interception Sunday afternoon. Sadly, it looks like Lewis’ season is over, making rookie CB DaRon Bland his likely replacement.

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis will be out for the rest of the season with a foot injury he suffered after his interception. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 24, 2022

THE UGLY: Dak Prescott and the offense

Like we mentioned earlier, the Cowboys defense once again was forced to carry the team on their back in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Even Dak Prescott’s return as Dallas’ starting QB wasn’t enough to help the offense find some sort of rhythm. There were a few unfortunate penalties that put them in some poor down and distance situations, but overall, the offense was pretty much out of sync from start to finish. It’s really difficult to know where to place the blame. Is this a play-calling problem or a lack of cohesiveness?