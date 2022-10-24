Cowboys news: Dak Prescott gets his first win in the 2022 season as Dallas defeats the Lions

In Dak’s return to action, the defense shined.

The Dallas Cowboys notched their 5th victory, defeating the Detroit Lions 24 to 6 Sunday afternoon. With the help of five turnovers in the second half from the Lions, the Cowboys scored 21 unanswered points to close the door on any upset some thought may have been brewing. After looking like a junior-varsity team on offense and letting the Lions move seamlessly in the first half — both personnel groups made a statement to start the second half. On the Detroit opening drive, quarterback Jared Goff launched it downfield and ball-hawk cornerback Trevon Diggs got an interception, which led to the Dallas offense driving the field and finally putting some points on the board. It was good to see Ezekiel Elliott find the end zone twice in the second half, a much-needed effort after he was banged up early in the game. Zeke’s still eating Ezekiel Elliott has his second TD of the game!pic.twitter.com/ITTbfexoTA — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) October 23, 2022 Elliott finished with 57 yards on 15 carries. Tony Pollard added to the mix producing 83 yards on 12 carries. Dak Prescott made his return for the first time since the injury in week one. He shook the rust off and played well enough in the second half with the help of the rushing attack and stellar defense to win the game.

Revisit how the 18-point victory went down.

Fourth Quarter Talk about getting a break when they needed it most. The Cowboys had their backs against the wall when the Lions traveled 79 yards all the way down to the Dallas 1-yard line, where they had first and goal. But on the very next snap, running back Jamaal Williams had the ball knocked loose by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Anthony Barr falling on the fumble to give the Cowboys possession. The Dallas defense got itself another turnover shortly thereafter. Although the Cowboy offense had to punt after that goal-line recovery, they got the ball right back when cornerback Jourdan Lewis dove in front of a Goff offering to give his side possession at their own 46-yard line. Lewis was injured on the play and had to be helped off the field. He did not return. This time, however, the Cowboys were able to take advantage of the turnover. In eating up 5:39 of clock over 11 plays and 54 yards, Prescott connected with Lamb for 15 yards, twice with Brown for a combined 25 and then once more with Schultz for another 7 to reach the 2-yard line. Two plays later, Elliott was again in the end zone. Any hopes of a comeback were then quickly squashed when on the Lions’ second play of their next series, rookie defensive end Sam Williams sacked Goff, knocked the ball loose and recovered it for the trifecta.

Hoping for the best for Jourdan Lewis. More updates to follow.

With just over eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and the score still close at 10-6, the cornerback jumped in front of a pass intended for Lions WR Tom Kennedy and went to begin to try and run it back from the Dallas 46-yard line. Unfortunately for the captain, things seemed to go haywire somewhere between the pick and being tackled to the ground. As his teammates circle him to congratulate him, Lewis stays on his knees for a bit and struggles to get up afterward. Jourdan Lewis with the pick.pic.twitter.com/xfWZQVONCl — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 23, 2022 Jourdan Lewis was carted off the field after key interception in Cowboys vs. Lions game It quickly became apparent that Lewis was dealing with a foot injury. The cornerback struggled to get himself off the field of his own volition and was seen on the sideline attempting to put as little weight as possible onto his injured foot. Two members of the medical staff were holding him up at the sideline. Cowboys nickel CB Jourdan Lewis, the defense’s captain this week, has been carted to locker room. pic.twitter.com/vBGIdEtoCP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 23, 2022 Shortly after, a cart was brought out for the defensive back and he was taken to the locker room to receive X-rays. While the former third-rounder was being tended to, he was hopefully told that his impressive interception led to an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown for his team. We do not know if Lewis’s foot is broken at this time, but will update as soon as we get more information.

What was your reaction to the Cowboys' victory?

The most apparent observation: Dallas’ defense is really good.

8. Five Alive - When you win the turnover battle in the NFL, you usually win. When you get five takeaways - in a single half - it’s almost impossible to lose. Dallas’ late takeaways were by Trevon Diggs, Anthony Barr, Jourdan Lewis, Sam Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence. 7. Waste of Space - KaVontae Turpin darted left, right and then up the field, using his sprinter’s speed for a 52-yard burst - the longest punt return in the NFL this season. And it led to ... nothing. Despite field position at Detroit’s 41, the Cowboys went three-and-out and punted. 6. Not Perfect, But Better - In last week’s loss in Philly, the Cowboys had 10 penalties and three turnovers. Against Detroit, only seven and one. A lot of teams would’ve beaten Dallas Sunday. But not the lousy Lions.

It does not appear the Cowboys will be buyers before the trade deadline.

And with a healthy Prescott back, Jones likes the Cowboys’ chances of truly contending for the playoffs and Super Bowl this season. He believes it’s as wide open as it has been in awhile. ]“We just need to take of our business,” Jones said. “We are not looking at needing help from other clubs. Just play real good from here on out and have the record that goes with it, we will be in good shape.” Jones reiterated that the team is good enough to contend without needing to make a trade to bolster the roster. Find more sports news, plus coverage from Sports Illustrated. The only way he would consider making a move before the trade deadline if there was a game-changer available such as Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who the Cowboys signed as a free agent before the 1995 season to cement their last title. “Is that Deion out there?” Jones asked rhetorically with a grin. “If we had a shot like that, it would be different. I don’t see that happening.”

