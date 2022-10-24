Trolling the Nation for Cowboys vs. Lions: ‘Dallas OL is beast.’

It’s Victory Monday, which means it’s time to take another leisurely stroll through the comments of football fans across the SB Nation network as they were watching the Dallas Cowboys outplay the Detroit Lions by a score of 24-6. That makes the Cowboys 5-2 on the year.

Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.

First Quarter Eagles I'm looking forward to the Giants getting their butts kicked up and down the field again this week, yet somehow pulling out another win. Domonate | 12:55 EDT KICKOFF Eagles Yes! Prescott promptly sacked. TSPC37730 | 13:05 EDT (13:37) DAL punts (10:47) DET punts Lions Defense stepped up, got a stop, and Hutch got a sack. Offense comes out and runs 5 times and punts. First drive, but hope this isn't another Patriots disappearing act by the offense. JustAnotherLionsFan | 13:11 EDT (9:00) DAL punts Eagles WOW..!! People now have to ask themselves.. Danny Dimes or Jalen Hurts..?? WHO GOT THE GOODS FOR REAL..!! JohnnyNight | 13:13 EDT People need to asks themselves ...am I an Eagles fan or an escaped Lunatic? froggyluv | 13:18 EDT Lions Defense surprising me today. CMonstar | 13:14 EDT Lions 2 stops in a row! Whatta ya know! Lioncrazy | 13:14 EDT Lions Dan Campbell is running scared if he goes conservative. In Goff We Trust | 13:14 EDT We go conservative, 100% guaranteed loss. W2B1999 | 13:15 EDT (3:58) DET 39 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 0 - DET 3 Lions Lions are up 3-0. STOP THE COUNT!!! lLikeFootball | 13:23 EDT Lions I forgot what a field goal was. DetroitSports2013 | 13:23 EDT

Second Quarter Lions Dallas OL is beast. Pick62022 | 13:36 EDT Lions Is the Cowboys O-line that good or are we that bad? CMonstar | 13:37 EDT Lions Holding them to 3 is a win. CMonstar | 13:39 EDT (12:24) B.Maher 22 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 3 - DET 3 Lions Excellent effort from defense. The turd in the punchbowl is Dan Campbell doing O play calling.... Rockdog77 | 13:41 EDT What does OC Ben Johnson do then? Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 13:41 EDT Assistant. When "conservative" play calling occurs, it is Dan Campbell doing the damage. Rockdog77 | 13:43 EDT Eagles Haha! Cowboys have no balls. 4th-and-1 on the Lions 3-yard line and they kick a field goal. KenTheSailor | 13:42 EDT (7:59) DET 53 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 3 - DET 6 Lions Where'd this kicker come from? Nice find. Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 13:50 EDT Chicago of all places. CMonstar | 13:50 EDT Sucks to be them! TomFoolery27 | 13:50 EDT That's what they say about us :) Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 13:51 EDT Lions Shaping up to be another typical Lions letdown. Hold them close and lose at the end. Book it. Pussycatpessimist | 13:51 EDT Lions Looks like Campbell has clipped OC Ben Johnson's wings. Nothing but conservative playcalling. In Goff We Trust | 13:53 EDT (6:43) DAL punts Seahawks Is there a QB controversy in Dallas yet? Soggyblogger | 13:58 EDT Probably not just yet. Dak could be better of course, but it’s the constant penalties that are stalling their offense every drive. Just sloppy. Darilus | 13:59 EDT No, but it’s downright scandalous in D.C. Heavy Weather | 13:59 EDT Tony Romo is headed down from the booth and will be in uniform after halftime. Wilder. | 14:00 EDT (6:00) J.Goff sacked (D.Wilson) (5:16) DET punts Lions Our secondary needs some time on the jugs machine. CMonstar | 14:08 EDT Lions Elliott lays the lumber. Pick62022 | 14:08 EDT Lions Hopefully Elliott is okay. rames | 14:10 EDT Hopefully he's ok to return - after this game. Rampnasty | 14:11 EDT Lions Get the sun god back after three weeks and now he's out concussed. This team is cursed I swear. Detsports | 14:12 EDT Lions Pretty cowardly to take this to the half without even attempting a pass. popcornstadium | 14:14 EDT Lions Why would you not try to at least get a field goal? Rampnasty | 14:14 EDT 49ers WHEN we get healthy this conference is wide open and should be ours. 49FTHFL | 14:16 EDT (1:45) D.Prescott pass to N.Brown, FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DET Lions Wow. Ultra conservative call by Dan Campbell. He’s such a flip flopper. rames | 14:19 EDT Lions I sure didn't see a 6-3 lead at half before the game. Lioncrazy | 14:19 EDT Eagles The Dallas receiver's flip on that fumble was scary. eoos | 14:20 EDT Lions Unspectacular first half, but they’re looking at least decent out of the bye so far. TomFoolery27 | 14:22 EDT Lions Whatever was working, stick with that. Gotta get to the end zone. TomFoolery27 | 14:24 EDT

Third Quarter Lions We have been playing hard today. I don't know if they'll win, as Dallas will probably come out guns a-blazing, but to play hard and tough, and make this game miserable for the Cowboys would be great. TexasLions | 14:31 EDT (13:49) J.Goff pass deep left INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs Lions That’s a pick. CMonstar | 14:33 EDT Lions Is Goff lost? DetroitSports2013 | 14:33 EDT Lions Looked like a pick to me. The Smartest Guy In The Room | 14:34 EDT Lions Not great, but if it stands, it’s at least deep-ish in Dallas’s end. TomFoolery27 | 14:34 EDT Lions Here's comes the flood gates. That play will turn this game. JustAnotherLionsFan | 14:34 EDT Lions I guess Zeke is ok. Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 14:38 EDT Should have hit him harder. TomFoolery27 | 14:38 EDT Lions That's it. Game over. Defense is rolling over. In Goff We Trust | 14:38 EDT (10:18) E.Elliott up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 10 - DET 6 Lions Dallas game plan on offense: run the football and then bootleg pass. Guaransheed | 14:40 EDT Lions People on here overreacting like the Lions are down 20 or something. King00 | 14:43 EDT Be patient, Grasshopper...It's still early in the third. RDGS | 14:45 EDT Lions Are road record for the last few years is downright terrible. Guaransheed | 14:45 EDT Not as bad as your grammar though. Chim Ritchels | 14:50 EDT (9:13) J.Goff sacked (S.Williams) (7:11) DET punts K.Turpin punt return to DET 41 for 52 yards Lions Welp... 1-5 DieAlionsFan | 14:49 EDT Lions Good Lord, Romo is p****** his pants Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 14:49 EDT Lions The floodgates are slowly opening... RDGS | 14:49 EDT Lions And I do believe that’s the game. popcornstadium | 14:49 EDT Lions This is why we all need a backup team. The Smartest Guy In The Room | 14:50 EDT Impossible, this teams saps all my energy. Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 14:52 EDT Lions Dallas is getting stronger while Detroit is falling apart. The woes continue … Long Time Lions Fan | 14:51 EDT Lions Goff drafted #1, Prescott drafted #135 same year. Guaransheed | 14:52 EDT (4:31) DAL punts Lions Sure seems like a lot more than a 4-point game. Lions could still steal one. SomeMistakesWereMade | 14:54 EDT Lions That sack shut the crowd up here in AT&T stadium. pmck | 14:55 EDT Lions C'mon Goffense! Let's put one in end zone. Rampnasty | 14:57 EDT Lions Holding Offense..... 0-5 on 3rd down. Rockdog77 | 15:01 EDT Lions Have to get a TD on this drive. CMonstar | 15:03 EDT