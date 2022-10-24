Trolling the Nation for Cowboys vs. Lions: ‘Dallas OL is beast.’

It’s Victory Monday, which means it’s time to take another leisurely stroll through the comments of football fans across the SB Nation network as they were watching the Dallas Cowboys outplay the Detroit Lions by a score of 24-6. That makes the Cowboys 5-2 on the year.
The early afternoon slot doesn’t always generate a ton of comments on the other blogs, so today’s TTN is a bit shorter than usual, but hopefully just as enjoyable.
So sit back and relive Sunday’s game via the comments made by NFL fans around the league while watching the game.
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Quarter
|Eagles
|I'm looking forward to the Giants getting their butts kicked up and down the field again this week, yet somehow pulling out another win.
|Domonate | 12:55 EDT
|KICKOFF
|Eagles
|Yes! Prescott promptly sacked.
|TSPC37730 | 13:05 EDT
|(13:37) DAL punts
|(10:47) DET punts
|Lions
|Defense stepped up, got a stop, and Hutch got a sack. Offense comes out and runs 5 times and punts. First drive, but hope this isn't another Patriots disappearing act by the offense.
|JustAnotherLionsFan | 13:11 EDT
|(9:00) DAL punts
|Eagles
|WOW..!! People now have to ask themselves.. Danny Dimes or Jalen Hurts..?? WHO GOT THE GOODS FOR REAL..!!
|JohnnyNight | 13:13 EDT
|People need to asks themselves ...am I an Eagles fan or an escaped Lunatic?
|froggyluv | 13:18 EDT
|Lions
|Defense surprising me today.
|CMonstar | 13:14 EDT
|Lions
|2 stops in a row! Whatta ya know!
|Lioncrazy | 13:14 EDT
|Lions
|Dan Campbell is running scared if he goes conservative.
|In Goff We Trust | 13:14 EDT
|We go conservative, 100% guaranteed loss.
|W2B1999 | 13:15 EDT
|(3:58) DET 39 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 0 - DET 3
|Lions
|Lions are up 3-0. STOP THE COUNT!!!
|lLikeFootball | 13:23 EDT
|Lions
|I forgot what a field goal was.
|DetroitSports2013 | 13:23 EDT
|Second Quarter
|Lions
|Dallas OL is beast.
|Pick62022 | 13:36 EDT
|Lions
|Is the Cowboys O-line that good or are we that bad?
|CMonstar | 13:37 EDT
|Lions
|Holding them to 3 is a win.
|CMonstar | 13:39 EDT
|(12:24) B.Maher 22 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 3 - DET 3
|Lions
|Excellent effort from defense. The turd in the punchbowl is Dan Campbell doing O play calling....
|Rockdog77 | 13:41 EDT
|What does OC Ben Johnson do then?
|Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 13:41 EDT
|Assistant. When "conservative" play calling occurs, it is Dan Campbell doing the damage.
|Rockdog77 | 13:43 EDT
|Eagles
|Haha! Cowboys have no balls. 4th-and-1 on the Lions 3-yard line and they kick a field goal.
|KenTheSailor | 13:42 EDT
|(7:59) DET 53 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 3 - DET 6
|Lions
|Where'd this kicker come from? Nice find.
|Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 13:50 EDT
|Chicago of all places.
|CMonstar | 13:50 EDT
|Sucks to be them!
|TomFoolery27 | 13:50 EDT
|That's what they say about us :)
|Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 13:51 EDT
|Lions
|Shaping up to be another typical Lions letdown. Hold them close and lose at the end. Book it.
|Pussycatpessimist | 13:51 EDT
|Lions
|Looks like Campbell has clipped OC Ben Johnson's wings. Nothing but conservative playcalling.
|In Goff We Trust | 13:53 EDT
|(6:43) DAL punts
|Seahawks
|Is there a QB controversy in Dallas yet?
|Soggyblogger | 13:58 EDT
|Probably not just yet. Dak could be better of course, but it’s the constant penalties that are stalling their offense every drive. Just sloppy.
|Darilus | 13:59 EDT
|No, but it’s downright scandalous in D.C.
|Heavy Weather | 13:59 EDT
|Tony Romo is headed down from the booth and will be in uniform after halftime.
|Wilder. | 14:00 EDT
|(6:00) J.Goff sacked (D.Wilson)
|(5:16) DET punts
|Lions
|Our secondary needs some time on the jugs machine.
|CMonstar | 14:08 EDT
|Lions
|Elliott lays the lumber.
|Pick62022 | 14:08 EDT
|Lions
|Hopefully Elliott is okay.
|rames | 14:10 EDT
|Hopefully he's ok to return - after this game.
|Rampnasty | 14:11 EDT
|Lions
|Get the sun god back after three weeks and now he's out concussed. This team is cursed I swear.
|Detsports | 14:12 EDT
|Lions
|Pretty cowardly to take this to the half without even attempting a pass.
|popcornstadium | 14:14 EDT
|Lions
|Why would you not try to at least get a field goal?
|Rampnasty | 14:14 EDT
|49ers
|WHEN we get healthy this conference is wide open and should be ours.
|49FTHFL | 14:16 EDT
|(1:45) D.Prescott pass to N.Brown, FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DET
|Lions
|Wow. Ultra conservative call by Dan Campbell. He’s such a flip flopper.
|rames | 14:19 EDT
|Lions
|I sure didn't see a 6-3 lead at half before the game.
|Lioncrazy | 14:19 EDT
|Eagles
|The Dallas receiver's flip on that fumble was scary.
|eoos | 14:20 EDT
|Lions
|Unspectacular first half, but they’re looking at least decent out of the bye so far.
|TomFoolery27 | 14:22 EDT
|Lions
|Whatever was working, stick with that. Gotta get to the end zone.
|TomFoolery27 | 14:24 EDT
|Third Quarter
|Lions
|We have been playing hard today. I don't know if they'll win, as Dallas will probably come out guns a-blazing, but to play hard and tough, and make this game miserable for the Cowboys would be great.
|TexasLions | 14:31 EDT
|(13:49) J.Goff pass deep left INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs
|Lions
|That’s a pick.
|CMonstar | 14:33 EDT
|Lions
|Is Goff lost?
|DetroitSports2013 | 14:33 EDT
|Lions
|Looked like a pick to me.
|The Smartest Guy In The Room | 14:34 EDT
|Lions
|Not great, but if it stands, it’s at least deep-ish in Dallas’s end.
|TomFoolery27 | 14:34 EDT
|Lions
|Here's comes the flood gates. That play will turn this game.
|JustAnotherLionsFan | 14:34 EDT
|Lions
|I guess Zeke is ok.
|Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 14:38 EDT
|Should have hit him harder.
|TomFoolery27 | 14:38 EDT
|Lions
|That's it. Game over. Defense is rolling over.
|In Goff We Trust | 14:38 EDT
|(10:18) E.Elliott up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 10 - DET 6
|Lions
|Dallas game plan on offense: run the football and then bootleg pass.
|Guaransheed | 14:40 EDT
|Lions
|People on here overreacting like the Lions are down 20 or something.
|King00 | 14:43 EDT
|Be patient, Grasshopper...It's still early in the third.
|RDGS | 14:45 EDT
|Lions
|Are road record for the last few years is downright terrible.
|Guaransheed | 14:45 EDT
|Not as bad as your grammar though.
|Chim Ritchels | 14:50 EDT
|(9:13) J.Goff sacked (S.Williams)
|(7:11) DET punts
|K.Turpin punt return to DET 41 for 52 yards
|Lions
|Welp... 1-5
|DieAlionsFan | 14:49 EDT
|Lions
|Good Lord, Romo is p****** his pants
|Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 14:49 EDT
|Lions
|The floodgates are slowly opening...
|RDGS | 14:49 EDT
|Lions
|And I do believe that’s the game.
|popcornstadium | 14:49 EDT
|Lions
|This is why we all need a backup team.
|The Smartest Guy In The Room | 14:50 EDT
|Impossible, this teams saps all my energy.
|Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 14:52 EDT
|Lions
|Dallas is getting stronger while Detroit is falling apart. The woes continue …
|Long Time Lions Fan | 14:51 EDT
|Lions
|Goff drafted #1, Prescott drafted #135 same year.
|Guaransheed | 14:52 EDT
|(4:31) DAL punts
|Lions
|Sure seems like a lot more than a 4-point game. Lions could still steal one.
|SomeMistakesWereMade | 14:54 EDT
|Lions
|That sack shut the crowd up here in AT&T stadium.
|pmck | 14:55 EDT
|Lions
|C'mon Goffense! Let's put one in end zone.
|Rampnasty | 14:57 EDT
|Lions
|Holding Offense..... 0-5 on 3rd down.
|Rockdog77 | 15:01 EDT
|Lions
|Have to get a TD on this drive.
|CMonstar | 15:03 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|Rams
|Go Lions!!!!!!!!!!
|woah | 15:07 EDT
|Too bad they keep self destructing. Sad.
|RICARODO | 15:15 EDT
|Lions
|Dallas getting nervous :)
|Jim Herrmann ONE MAN BAND | 15:07 EDT
|Lions
|Have to score a TD here.
|TomFoolery27 | 15:07 EDT
|(13:03) J.Goff pass short left to B.Wright pushed ob at DAL 1
|Lions
|Short? Let’s see that one again.
|DaystoDays | 15:09 EDT
|Rams
|This Tony Romo, blabbering all over the place, please shut your trap once in a while...
|LaRams&NyMets | 15:10 EDT
|(12:21) Ja.Williams up the middle to DAL 2 for -1 yards. FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-A.Barr
|Lions
|I’m done. What a bunch of freaking nonsense. Both the officiating and Dan Campbell who NEEDED to challenge that spot. Done.
|SomeMistakesWereMade | 15:10 EDT
|Lions
|Detroit Lions…a comedy of errors.
|CMonstar | 15:10 EDT
|Lions
|So much a Lion thing right there.
|Long Time Lions Fan | 15:10 EDT
|Lions
|FIRE DAN!
|W2B1999 | 15:10 EDT
|Lions
|Even if they scored, Dallas would've come back and either gone ahead or won. Losing is in this franchise's DNA.
|RDGS | 15:12 EDT
|Lions
|Nothing makes me happier than watching the Lions on Sunday. It's like watching a group of idiots strap on hockey helmets, then continually run head first into a brick wall and go, "Doh. Dat didn't work....".
|Red Barrons | 15:13 EDT
|(9:52) DAL punts
|Lions
|We still have a shot despite our errors.
|CMonstar | 15:15 EDT
|Lions
|Who is the one in the booth not telling Dan to challenge these plays?
|lfl65 | 15:16 EDT
|Eagles
|Suplex after the whistle. No call on the Cowboys haha.
|EaglesFanatic80 | 15:18 EDT
|Lions
|No flag ???
|Detsports | 15:18 EDT
|Lions
|Where is the flag for the body slam?
|CMonstar | 15:18 EDT
|(8:29) J.Goff pass INTERCEPTED by J.Lewis
|Lions
|QB away from being competitive. Hope we lose every one for the rest of the season.
|Bosoxjk88 | 15:22 EDT
|Lions
|Now it’s the turnovers killing us.
|pmck | 15:22 EDT
|Lions
|Lions always find a new way to lose.
|Pussycatpessimist | 15:25 EDT
|Lions
|It’s going to be rough if they score a TD.
|CMonstar | 15:28 EDT
|Lions
|Dallas has executed this 4 min offense to perfection.
|JustAnotherLionsFan | 15:30 EDT
|(2:46 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 17 - DET 6
|Lions
|That’s all folks. Put a fork in it. This game is over.
|Long Time Lions Fan | 15:31 EDT
|Lions
|Can not win scoring 6 points and having that many critical turnovers.
|Guaransheed | 15:32 EDT
|(2:22) J.Goff sacked (S.Williams). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-S.Williams
|Lions
|That's the same Stafford turnover we saw when he'd press to do too much.
|BillySimsMadeMeDo | 15:34 EDT
|Lions
|4 turnovers…..SMDH
|CMonstar | 15:34 EDT
|Eagles
|Lions saved all their good plays against us and now look like clowns vs everyone else.
|Kwahu | 15:35 EDT
|Lions
|This was the most important game of the season. Put the final nail in the "Goff is our QB" narrative coffin. Wish him the best of luck.
|Bosoxjk88 | 15:36 EDT
|Lions
|Does anybody still think that Goff is the guy?
|Themagichobo | 15:36 EDT
|(1:55) D.Prescott pass short left to P.Hendershot for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 24 - DET 6
|(1:23) J.Goff sacked (D.Lawrence)
|(0:58) J.Goff sacked (M.Parsons). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong, FUMBLES, recovered by DAL-D.Lawrence
|Lions
|Yup, just about time to start talking about next year's draft.
|H8thepack | 15:46 EDT
|Lions
|Cowboys gonna score again and go for 2.
|lLikeFootball | 15:48 EDT
|Take it easy, they aren't Ohio State.
|Tietzy0 | 15:48 EDT
|Lions
|Jamaal and Goff should get a game ball from Dallas.
|PlayoffsOrBusted | 15:49 EDT
