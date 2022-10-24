Report: Dallas Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis out for season with foot injury

The Dallas Cowboys picked up their fifth win of the season on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 24-6 performance against the Detroit Lions, but it cost them one of their starters.

Veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis needed assistance getting off of the field and heading into the locker room after recording an interception late in the contest. It was reported on Sunday evening that the Cowboys believed it was a Lisfranc injury and that Lewis was even moving forward with surgery to address this issue on Sunday night.

Lewis has been active on social media throughout this timeline but did not offer any specific details about his health situation. Given the reported information over the last day, though, this is unfortunately not surprising, but the mothership’s Nick Eatman noted early on Monday that Lewis is done for the season.

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis will be out for the rest of the season with a foot injury he suffered after his interception. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 24, 2022

Lewis is an important part of the Cowboys secondary as he is the starting nickel corner. This is his sixth season in the NFL so sometimes that can lead to people taking steady production for granted, but make no mistake about it, he is a very important part of this team.

The Cowboys have rookie DaRon Bland who will seemingly step in (as he has done already this season) to fill the void left behind by Lewis. Bland has played very well in the bits that we have seen him so that is certainly encouraging.