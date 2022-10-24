Monday Night Football live discussion and picks: Bears at Patriots

Week 7 in the NFL comes to a close tonight when the Chicago Bears take on the New England Patriots. This game will hold some interest for Cowboys fans as the Bears are next week’s opponent. The Cowboys are already heavy favorites against Chicago, and the Patriots are 8-point favorites tonight according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff are picking games this year using Tallysight, and the Monday Night Football picks are below, along with the reasons why.

Dave Halprin - It’s just impossible to take the Bears on the road right now.

Tom Ryle - Bill Belichick. That’s the explanation. He showed last week he had the Lions figured out, and that should be exactly the case against da Bears. Chicago continues to be a mess of a franchise. The Patriots should have a fairly easy time winning this one.

David Howman - I believe the Bears are closer than anyone thinks, but I’d be shocked if the game where they finally put it all together comes on the road against the Patriots. New England also gets Mac Jones back for this game, which should help an offense that’s been inconsistent lately.

Tony Catalina - Tough test for this Bears team looking to put things together. A young QB on the road on a National stage versus a Belichick coached defense is a tall task. Looks like the Patriots may be getting Mac Jones back, but even if they don’t I don’t think it will matter, give me the Patriots in this one.

RJ Ochoa - I understand why the Bears are always on primetime ,but that does not mean that I have to enjoy it. Chicago is just a really bad team that is limited in all of the important areas. Give me the Patriots, but if you have something else to do this is the night to do it!

Brian Martin - The defensive mastermind Bill Belichick against the Bears young, second-year QB Justin Fields is a matchup that heavily favors the Patriots in this Monday Night Football matchup. While Chicago is talented enough to make this game a competitive one, I’m still predicting a relatively easy victory for New England this week.

Matt Holleran - Bill Belichick against young quarterbacks never seems to go well for the opposing team. Justin Fields and the Bears will struggle to put up points against this underrated New England defense. The Patriots get the win on Monday Night.