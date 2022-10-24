Report: Cowboys lineman Matt Farniok suffered torn hamstring, could miss 6 weeks

The Dallas Cowboys picked up their fifth win of the season on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, and as we spoke about earlier on Monday, it came at the cost of cornerback Jourdan Lewis who suffered a foot injury and is now lost for the season.

Injuries are an unfortunate part of sports and they are generally unavoidable in the NFL. The Cowboys have dealt with plenty of injuries so far this season with James Washington and Tyron Smith going down before the campaign even started, and Dak Prescott (who returned on Sunday) getting knocked out of the opener.

As noted, Jourdan Lewis’ season is now over but there was apparently more fallout for Dallas following Sunday’s game. According to The Dallas Morning News, offensive lineman Matt Farniok tore his hamstring and could miss six weeks.

Cowboys backup C/G Matt Farniok suffered a torn hamstring on an extra point Sunday vs. Lions, and he could miss about six weeks, two people familiar with situation said. Farniok is expected to be placed on injured reserve with opportunity to return later in season. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 24, 2022

It makes obvious sense for the Cowboys to place Farniok on injured reserve given the expected recovery timeframe. While he is out the team will be tested as far as interior depth is concerned which is never a situation that you want to find yourself in.

The Dallas offensive line was surrounded by skepticism when the season began but has mostly held up to this point; however, depth getting challenged only makes that more difficult. The Cowboys are one week away from their bye and have a game against the lowly Chicago Bears between now and then (who are going to be on a short week coming off of a road MNF game before having to travel again... it makes sense that Dallas are double-digit point favorites) and that will certainly be a welcome reprieve, but it would behoove them to get some bodies in their building sooner rather than later.