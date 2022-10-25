Cowboys news: Depth put to the test as Lewis, Farniok are injured in Lions game

This could mean more snaps for rookie Daron Bland.

His injury is a huge blow to the Cowboys’ secondary, as Lewis was one of the team’s most reliable defenders. As Archer mentioned, DaRon Bland replaced Lewis earlier in the season, and he will likely get the first dibs to start. If the team isn’t confident in Bland, you could see the team shuffle CB Anthony Brown to the inside and move CB Kelvin Joseph to Browns’ spot or look for outside help via trade and free agency. In an article written by Pro Football Talk that discusses which players are in trade rumors, a player the Cowboys could target is Washington Commanders CB William Jackson III. While the odds of the Commanders trading one of their players to a division rival is small, you never know what could happen in the NFL. Another player they could target in the trade market is Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones, who ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler reported was available in his NFL Trade deadline story.

Farniok had been used as a fullback for short yardage runs this season.

It makes obvious sense for the Cowboys to place Farniok on injured reserve given the expected recovery timeframe. While he is out the team will be tested as far as interior depth is concerned which is never a situation that you want to find yourself in. The Dallas offensive line was surrounded by skepticism when the season began but has mostly held up to this point; however, depth getting challenged only makes that more difficult. The Cowboys are one week away from their bye and have a game against the lowly Chicago Bears between now and then (who are going to be on a short week coming off of a road MNF game before having to travel again... it makes sense that Dallas are double-digit point favorites) and that will certainly be a welcome reprieve, but it would behoove them to get some bodies in their building sooner rather than later.

The Cowboys got pressure on Jared Goff even without blitzing much, thanks to players like Sam Williams.

One of the most notable players who had yet to get into the sack column this season leading up to the win was rookie defensive end and second-round pick Sam Williams. Not only did Williams record his first career sack against Detroit, but got a second one as well, as he both forced a fumble and recovered one ... on the same play. That strip sack by Williams essentially sealed the game, while giving Dallas the ball with just over two minutes left, while up two scores. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott would then go on to toss a touchdown to tight end Peyton Hendershot as the final nail in the coffin. “It feels good as a team collectively,” Williams said. “Just knowing that everybody is on the same page, it feels good pretty good. And I know it’s only going to get even better.” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was impressed with Williams’ performance following the victory. “Outstanding,” McCarthy said. “Sam is an excellent example of one our rookie players, our young players playing great today. Very proud of Sam. He had some learning experiences earlier in the year, I think the last two weeks he’s flashed big time with his opportunities.”

Dak Prescott will still need time to work on his timing with these receivers, but Noah Brown remains a consistent pass catcher.

Noah Brown Continues to Be a Top Target During the offseason, there was a lot of uncertainty about who would complement CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver. Michael Gallup was coming back from a torn ACL, Jalen Tolbert was a rookie, and both Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. were gone. Fifth-year wideout Noah Brown, who had just 425 yards over the previous four seasons, has helped answer that question in a big way. He caught five passes for 68 yards in the opener and continues making an impact with Rush in the lineup. It was fair to wonder, though, if Brown would go back to being a bit player with Prescott under center and Gallup back in the lineup since his Week 4 return. Over the last two weeks, he caught just two passes for 15 yards. Well, Prescott was happy to lean on the 26-year-old upon his return. While Brown’s biggest highlight of the day was a flipping fumble forced by the Lions, he also caught five of seven targets for 50 yards. This season, he has caught 25 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown, nearly matching his production over the past two seasons combined. Brown’s emergence could prove to be big down the stretch, and it’s big now. Gallup, who didn’t have a catch on Sunday, is still working his way back. While Prescott has Lamb, tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Tony Pollard on whom he can lean, it’s great to know he’s found another trusted target in the Ohio State product.

The Cowboys have three tight ends capable of making big plays in the passing game, with Hendershot catching Prescott’s first TD of the season.

Cowboys UDFA rookie Peyton Hendershot helps make franchise history with his first-ever TD on National Tight End’s Day The touchdown being on the “tight end holiday” also happened to be Dak Prescott’s first passing touchdown of the season in his return after breaking his thumb in Week 1. It’s also worth noting that the combination of Schultz, Ferguson, and Hendershot was heavily involved, going 8-for-8 for 61 yards and a score with Prescott against the Lions. When asked about the big moment for Hendershot, Prescott elaborated on the play and said he continues to be grateful and excited about all of the weapons in this rookie class: “One of the best rookie classes I’ve seen in my seven years here. I feel like I said that last year and then to have this class come in – the way they approach each and every day. On that touchdown, what’s funny is Jake [Ferguson] went to the flat and to the right is the first read. Jake’s the second read. And when I looked at him he was covered, but then I see Peyton [Hendershot] in the back of the end zone [doing jumping jacks] – so I throw it. They were giving me stuff on the sideline like, ‘Oh, you didn’t throw it to Jake because he scored last week?’ It’s [National] Tight End Day so let’s feed them all. It’s great for the two young guys.” As the Cowboys QB mentioned, fellow rookie Ferguson was also open a few yards in front of him, which meant the Wisconsin product was the first to be able to celebrate with him after the touchdown.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.