Dallas Cowboys roster move: Cowboys signing veteran cornerback Kendall Sheffield to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2, but received some bad news after their latest win over the Detroit Lions when it was announced that veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis is out for the season after undergoing foot surgery.

From a depth perspective the Cowboys do have rookie DaRon Bland who is the logical fill-in as far as nick corner duties (which were previously Jourdan’s) are concerned. Dallas also has second-year players in Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright as far as the position as a whole goes, but they have been a bit disappointing early on in their careers.

It seems though that the Cowboys want some options beyond what they currently have. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that Dallas is signing veteran cornerback Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad.

The #Cowboys are expected to sign free agent CB Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad, source said, as the former #Falcons and #Texans defender is potential help given the loss of CB Jourdan Lewis to foot surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2022

If you were already starting to wonder, the answer is yes, Kendall Sheffield has a history with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Sheffield was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft when Quinn was still the head coach in Atlanta. For the most part Kendall’s career to this point has been spent with Atlanta although he did have a brief stint with the Houston Texans as noted.

This is the kind of move that you want to see from the Cowboys. While they have players who it is fair to lean on in the aftermath of the Lewis injury you can never feel too sure about things so hedging your bet is a good idea.

Good for them.