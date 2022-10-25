Cowboys Reacts Survey: Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys got the win after Dak Prescott returned to action. Their 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions didn’t come as easy as many had hoped, and the Cowboys offense still seems to have work to do. But the team is 5-2 and right in the middle of the NFC playoff race.

After the game, there were plenty of takes on the offense and the play of Dak Prescott. There was both good and bad in Prescott’s game on Sunday, and that goes for the offense as a whole. Obviously the defense once again held up it’s end of the bargain by sacking Jared Goff five times and turning the Lions over five times.

But how does this set the Cowboys up for the rest of the year? And is the offense moving forward or not?

We got some poll questions below that we would love your input on, and we will release the results later this week.

