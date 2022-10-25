2022 NFL Trades: Dallas Cowboys trade for Las Vegas Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but just before they did some fans were scratching their head about a decision that they made. Among those listed as inactive for the Cowboys was defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. There had been no indication that Gallimore was dealing with an injury in the lead-up to the game, but in the aftermath of his designation the team’s brain-trust has explained that it wasn’t just a “healthy scratch” situation.

Whatever the case, the Cowboys had some bodies to work with along the interior in players like Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna, but while they are talented the team has been struggling at defending the run for most of the season. It is the one true weakness in an otherwise all-world defense.

It appears that the Cowboys have identified this and are not satisfied by it. It was reported around lunchtime on Tuesday that they are trading for Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

The #Cowboys are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas for Johnathan Hankins, per source. https://t.co/kcEnHwHxG6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2022

Las Vegas also sends a 2024 7th to Dallas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2022

At present time PFF has Hankins graded better against the run than every Cowboys interior defender except for Trysten Hill. In that one particular sense the Cowboys are adding somebody who can help them and again it is at a spot where they need some assistance.

To do this at the cost of a sixth-round pick next year (while also picking up a seventh in 2024) is the type of move that you absolutely love to see.

Well done, Cowboys. Well done.