Dallas Cowboys 2022 opponent preview (Week 8): Chicago Bears

Bears File

2021 Record: 6-11

Last Meeting: 12/05/2019 31-24 Chicago Bears victory (Cowboys lead all time series 15-12)

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus (3-4 as a head coach)

Key Additions: LB Nicholas Morrow, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, DT Justin Jones

Key Departures: DE Khalil Mack, LB Danny Trevathan, DT Eddie Goldman

2021 Overview

As of late, every year seems to be somewhat of a struggle for this Chicago Bears organization. After finishing the season with six wins in 2021, it was out with old and in with the new. The Bears feel hopeful they have drafted their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields and want to try and put him in the best position to be successful moving forward. The Bears hope that first-year head coach Matt Eberflus is the man for the job, and through the first seven games of the season, it has been more of the same for this Bears team.

The Bears do have talent, and they do have a foundation that they believe they can build on, it will just be about putting the right pieces in place to make it work and staying the course. The Bears faithful just hope that time comes sooner rather than later.

Player to watch… Jaquan Brisker

The rookie safety out of Penn State looks to be on a star trajectory for this Bears team. A young, athletic piece brought in to be a spark in this Bears secondary has been a shining spot early on in this season for the Bears. Brisker is a physical playmaker who is unafraid of playing down by the line of scrimmage and getting in the mix in the running game while also possessing the ability to be instinctual and make plays in the secondary as well.

Jaquan Brisker gets his second career NFL sack (via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/Z1dgqkbJQz — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 14, 2022

The Cowboys will need to be aware of Brisker and his abilities come Sunday as he has just scratched the surface on ways to affect an offense. There aren’t too many bright spots on this Bears team, but Brisker certainly is one of those players the Bears have gotten right so far.

Don’t forget about… Roquan Smith

The Cowboys won’t be forgetting about Roquan Smith, but it was important to make sure he was mentioned as the premier defensive player on this Bears defense. The physical linebacker is a problem for opposing offenses and is all over the field making plays for this Bears defense. Smith has had double digit tackles five times so far this season and has that rare nose for the football that finds him around the action at all times.

There has been turmoil and trade rumors surrounding Smith since the offseason, but none of that matters while he is on the field as his production has been on par for what they have come to expect from the former Georgia Bulldog. The Cowboys will need to account for Smith in the run game and make sure they can get to the second level to limit his disruption on this offense.