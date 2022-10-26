Browns CB Greedy Williams on trade block, could be Cowboys’ solution for Jourdan Lewis

The Dallas Cowboys have sadly lost Jourdan Lewis for the season after he sustained a season-ending foot injury in the Week 7 victory over the Detroit Lions. Losing their starting nickel corner for the year is a pretty significant blow, and one that could have a ripple effect throughout the defense if not handled properly.

As things stand right now, it looks as if their rookie CB DaRon Bland will step in as Jourdan Lewis’ replacement in the slot like he did in Week 4 this season when Lewis was out with an injury. And for precautionary reasons, they also signed free-agent Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad. He has familiarity with Dan Quinn, starting 20 games for him in Atlanta.

The Dallas Cowboys seem to have the bodies now to at the very least absorb Jourdan Lewis’ loss. It’s a bit of a chicken and egg debate as to whether they should stick with status quo though or try to be aggressive by trying to find an upgrade. For arguments sake, let’s take a look at the latter considering another injury to the CB position could be devastating.

For the for the sake of the 2022 season, the Cowboys may want to take advantage of the trade market before the NFL trade deadline of November 1. They’ve already gone that route to improve their run defense by trading with the Las Vegas Raiders to secure DT Jonathan Haskins and could do the same to upgrade the secondary by placing a call to the Cleveland Browns.

#Browns are listening to offers on DB Greedy Williams, per a league source. @TheOBR — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 24, 2022

This could actually be a dream come true for the Cowboys. The former LSU CB is an extremely talented player who has sadly had a run of bad luck with injuries early on in his professional career. After missing all of 2020 with a shoulder injury and all but two games this year, he’s only play 21 games in three years with the Cleveland Browns.

Greedy Williams’ misfortune, and the Browns willingness to move on from him, could be the best case scenario for the Dallas Cowboys. They are known as a team who don’t mind taking chances on former high draft picks who have yet to really live up to their talent, and he definitely fits the bill.

Making this move would not only strengthen Dallas’ cornerback depth, but quite possibly upgrade it as well. This of course hinges on Greedy Williams staying healthy, but the reward far outweighs the risk the Cowboys would be taking if they do indeed facilitate this trade.

Greedy Williams on the outside opposite Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown in the slot for Jourdan Lewis is a lot better than any CB combo the Cowboys could throw together with the players currently on the roster. And, if Williams does get bit by the injury bug again, they can always revert back to Brown on the outside with Bland in the slot if/when needed.

It’s a win-win!

This is a trade that just makes too much sense for the Dallas Cowboys to not at the very least kick the tires on. And as luck would have it, taking in account of Greedy Williams’ well-documented injury history, and the fact his rookie contract expires at the end of the season, a 2023 Day 3 draft pick could be all it takes to bring this all to fruition.

If he plays well they could choose to re-sign him to a long-term contract to pair with Trevon Diggs. If things don’t work out, they’d only be giving up a late-round draft pick that may or may not have made the team anyway.