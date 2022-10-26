Cowboys will get another defensive addition as they plan to activate linebacker Damone Clark

It has been a remarkable recovery for Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark. When the Cowboys first drafted Clark in the 2022 draft, he was considered a steal with a big ‘if’. That big ‘if’ was his health. Clark was taken by the Cowboys in the fifth round after a stellar career at LSU, but his stock had dropped after his neck injury was diagnosed and it was thought he wouldn’t play at all in 2022.

In a twist of fate, it was the Cowboys doctors who first discovered his injury and recommended he get spinal fusion surgery. That was back at the scouting combine. Clark was expected to go high in the draft based on his production and athleticism in college before the injury news.

Despite the prognosis that Clark wouldn’t play in 2022, the Cowboys moved ahead anyway. It looks like their faith will pay off.

Cowboys are expected to activate LB Damone Clark (neck) today from Non-Football Injury list. Remarkable milestone for player whom Cowboys’ medical staff informed at combine would need spinal fusion surgery. Clark had procedure in March. Has impressed team with focus, resilience. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 26, 2022

The Cowboys plan to activate Clark and he could potentially find his way into the linebacker rotation at some point. The Cowboys defense was elite before, and they have now added defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to try and tighten up their run defense. If Clark can get in the mix, they may get more help.