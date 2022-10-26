Dak is back & rolling | Week 7 all-22 film analysis

Dak is back and the Dallas Cowboys' offense looks to be getting back to what it has been. Obviously, when you break down the tape there is still plenty to clean up, from dropped passes, to protection issues, to play-calling sequencing. However, it was great to see the Cowboys offense get back on track somewhat.

Despite only scoring three points in the first half you could see how efficiently the Cowboys could move the football against the Detroit Lions' defense. Then the points started to roll in the second half with the Cowboys scoring 21 straight to win 24-6. The Cowboys defense is a big help in that regard with sacks and turnovers, but the Cowboys offense finally made the Lions pay.

We jump into the tape to break it all down, the good and the bad. Today we are going to analyze eight total clips, seven good, and one bad. I hope y’all enjoy it!