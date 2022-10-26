Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears, 2022 NFL Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys won again last week against the Detroit Lions to bring their record to 5-2 on the season and have one final game remaining before they go on bye. It is the Chicago Bears who they have drawn for their last contest before the break.

Things continue to surprise with the Cowboys as a 5-2 record entering the last week of October felt impossible as recently as, well, the beginning of October. The stellar play of Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Malik Hooker, and basically everyone else on the defensive side of the ball has been largely to credit, but the offense is starting to wake up just a little bit as we reach the midway point of the season.

Dak Prescott returned last week which was a good thing given that he plays the most important position in the game. The Cowboys have had great success running the ball this season thanks to Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and their better-than-expected offensive line; needless to say this is a complete and total team right now.

The Chicago Bears are coming off of a surprising game on Monday night when they sort of easily handled the New England Patriots. What made it surprising was that the Bears were able to sustain themselves offensively so we will see just how the likes of Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney build upon that performance.

This game will feature the return of Robert Quinn who spent the 2019 season with the Cowboys, it was actually that year that Dallas last faced off against Chicago although that matchup was in the Windy City. Additionally Sunday will see a reunion for one notable staffer as Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will return to AT&T Stadium for the first time since serving as the Dallas linebackers coach and pseudo defensive coordinator. What’s more is this will mark the first time that the Bears visit Arlington since 2016, the first home win in the Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott era.

Here's our stream for everything you need to know about it all.

