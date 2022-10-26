 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Bears injury update (Wednesday): Ezekiel Elliott misses practice with knee injury

The latest news on Cowboys injuries for the Bears game. 

By LP Cruz
NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott was absent from today’s practice. Elliott sustained a knee injury against the Detroit Lions yet returned to the game. Elliott has played through a knee injury before but it is an injury to closely monitor this week. Zeke says he’s unsure about his status for Sunday.

Noah Brown was also absent from practice today and was working with James Washington to the side.

Damone Clark landed on the non-football injury list (NFI) after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in March of this year. Clark wasn’t expected to be ready to contribute so soon, however the team is pleased with his progress and he has joined the 53-man roster.

As noted, the Cowboys also put Jourdan Lewis and Matt Farniok on injured reserve.

Also added to the injury report was safety Malik Hooker with a hamstring injury. He did not practice. Practicing in a limited capacity were offensive tackle Terence Steele and tight end Dalton Schultz with neck and knee injuries respectively.

