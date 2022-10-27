Cowboys news: The idea of Dallas trading for a veteran wide receiver keeps coming up

With the recent trade for Johnathan Hankins, should the Cowboys make anymore trades?

Will the Chicago Bears give the Cowboys much of a battle in Week 8?

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions by a score of 24-6, but it would be unfair to call it a dominant win. The Cowboys couldn’t score more than three points in the first half due to an incredibly slow start from their offense. By the end of the game, things were looking much brighter for Dallas. The run game looked stellar and the defense forced five turnovers in the second half of the game. In his return, Dak Prescott went 19 for 25 and threw for 207 yards and a touchdown. Before their Monday Night Football victory over the Patriots, Chicago had lost three consecutive games and was averaging a dismal 15.5 points per contest. They clearly made some changes during their 10-day bye, albeit against a weak Patriots team, to put together an impressive 33-14 win in Foxborough. They’ll carry this momentum to Dallas and hope to take down a much stronger Cowboys team.

What you see with Zeke, is what you get. Like it or not.

Is Zeke back? A question that Cowboys fans have been asking for years now with many waiting, wondering if Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was going to return to a shade of his 2016 season. In my mind, this question poses a simple answer. Zeke is what he is. He is a good NFL running back, that was at one point elite; and one who is having his best season in years. Simply put, Ezekiel Elliott is not 21 years old anymore like he was in 2016 when he rushed for over 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is 27 with a ton of mileage and clearly was not 100% most of last season. But the Zeke we are seeing this season so far is the best we have seen since at least 2019.

Damone Clark has made remarkable progress following spinal fusion surgery.

The Dallas Cowboys are making moves that could result in a top defense getting even better. On Tuesday, the club traded for mammoth nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, sending a sixth-round pick to the Raiders for the 340-pound behemoth and a future seventh. The biggest weakness on the NFC’s best scoring defense has been their inability to stop the run. Getting a true run-stuffer who eats space will help, but they’ll also need improved play from their linebacker group. That may not happen immediately, but on Wednesday it appears they will take a monumentally important baby step towards improving the talent at the position. LB Damone Clark, who had to undergo spinal fusion surgery following the scouting combine, was surprisingly picked by the Cowboys in the fifth round. It appears the Cowboys knew something other teams didn’t, as the projected second rounder is now ready to come off of the NFI list and contribute to the team much earlier than expected. When the Cowboys’ doctors perform the work, it gives them insight into a situation other teams don’t have. Sometimes it burns them, see Jaylon Smith, but most times it gives them the ability to outsmart the league. Whether they did that with Clark or not will be determined over the next several years, but the first indication they were in while everyone else was out was when his prognosis said he’d only be out six months from surgery. “He’ll miss six months from his time in surgery,” director of player personnel Stephen Jones said of Clark. “This is a guy who works, works, works. Football is very important to him. Very committed to getting back, and he’s going to work through his injuries. If anything, he’s going to be one of those guys who’s ahead of schedule.”

As Dak knocks the rust off, his play will improve with each game that passes.

Dak Prescott returned to the lineup Sunday, his first action since the season opener. He had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12 and needed six weeks before he could grip the football and spin it. The Cowboys quarterback went 19-of-25 for 207 yards and a touchdown. He got better as the game went along, going 10-of-11 for 103 yards and a touchdown in the second half. Prescott did not return to full practices until last week, so he should continue to improve as he knocks the rust off from five weeks without game action.

