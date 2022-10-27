Micah Parsons credited with two sacks against Lions instead of one, continues his run of greatness

The Dallas Cowboys had their way with the Detroit Lions, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. One of the many reasons that Dallas was able to stifle yet another offense was the presence of All-World linebacker/pass rusher/whatever is necessary Micah Parsons.

At the game’s initial end, Parsons was credited with just a single sack which hardly covered all of his contributions to the team throughout the contest. There was a sack “credited” to Dorance Armstrong that many felt had been done so improperly (no offense to one of the defense’s better players) as it should have belonged to Parsons himself.

On Wednesday, the NFL issued a correction from a statistical standpoint and shifted the sack in question from Armstrong to Parsons which gave the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year a second one in the game. It is the seventh time in his young career that Parsons has had multiple sacks in a game, and considering he has only played 23 games to this point, he has the most multi-sack games at this point of a career than anyone since sacks have been recorded.

Here is the sack Cowboys LB Micah Parsons earned. It was originally credited to DE Dorance Armstrong. Parsons has recorded two sacks in Weeks 1, 2, 5 and 7. https://t.co/htl7zrrb4X pic.twitter.com/g0JYflEwyX — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 26, 2022

After stat correction, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons has now recorded two or more sacks in a single game seven times in his NFL career. No player has recorded this many two-sack games, this soon since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. https://t.co/890hUeLzde — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 27, 2022

That is an oddly specific stat, but it does speak to how consistently dominant Parsons has been. Simply put, there are not a lot of humans or football players or athletes or whatevers like him.

Parsons had 13 sacks in his rookie season and he seems well-positioned to pass that in his sophomore year. He is very much in line to win Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in his career, but there are more important team-wide goals that we all want to see the Cowboys achieve. If Parsons can get his along the way, then all the better for everyone.