Dallas Cowboys legend became the NFL’s all-time leading rusher 20 years ago today!

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most historically decorated teams throughout all of the National Football League. They have records upon records upon records.

Perhaps the most impressive record that any member of America’s Team has to their name belongs to team legend Emmitt Smith. You, of course, know the one to which we are referring as Smith is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

Today is October 27th which is the anniversary of Smith surpassing Chicago Bears great Walter Payton for the illustrious record. As we are in the year 2022 today actually marks the 20-year anniversary of Emmitt Smith planting his flag at the top of the NFL’s rushing mountain.

Re-live the moment and all of the wonderful emotions right after here if you’d like.

In the two decades (what!) that have followed the NFL has evolved into far more of a passing game which suggests that Smith’s mark will be virtually impossible for any running back to pass in the future.

Moments like these never get old. Happy Anniversary, Emmitt Smith!