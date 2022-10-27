 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Bears injury report (Thursday): Ezekiel Elliott misses second practice, Micah Parsons limited

The Cowboys’ latest injury report.

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott missed his second practice this week with a knee injury further putting his availability for Sunday in doubt.

Micah Parsons was added to Thursday’s report and was limited in practice.

Wide receiver Noah Brown did not practice while working through a foot injury, but got some rehab in with James Washington and director of rehabilitation a day prior. Washington’s timeline is still up in the air but he seems to be progressively getting some work off to the side of regular practice.

Defensive end Sam Williams did not practice on Thursday with a knee injury.

Tight end Dalton Schultz continues to be a constant theme in each week’s injury report and was a limited practice participant on Thursday, as was offensive tackle Terence Steele.

Safety Malik Hooker missed practice for the second day in a row but Jayron Kearse was full go.

The Cowboys’ latest roster addition, linebacker Damone Clark, was full go in practice on Thursday as he works his way back from a spinal fusion procedure in March.

Linebacker Devin Harper was limited in practice while defensive tackles Quinton Bohanna, Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill were all full-practice participants.

