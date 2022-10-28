Cowboys vs. Bears: Week 8 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys

On paper, the Dallas Cowboys are by far the more talented team entering this Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears. But as we all know, being the more talented team means diddly squat on any given Sunday. The team that performs the best, and takes advantage of certain matchups, is generally the team that walks away with the victory.

This week, there are a few matchups the Dallas Cowboys should be able to take advantage of in order to secure another “W” before entering their bye week in Week 9. But, these key matchups could also end up swaying in the Chicago Bears favor if the Cowboys aren’t careful.

Cowboys’ run defense vs. Chicago’s ground game

The Dallas Cowboys went out and traded for defensive tackle Jonathan Haskins for games just like this Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears. Thanks to David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and even Justin Fields, Chicago currently has the top ranked rushing offense in the entire league. That would’ve been bad news for the Cowboys defense, who is in the bottom tier of the league against the run, but Haskins’ addition will hopefully help in that area. Shutting down, or at least containing, the Bears rushing attack is the best way to secure the “W” this week.

Micah Parsons vs. QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears offensive line has been a mess all season and there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue in this Week 8 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. That’s good news for Micah Parsons and the rest of Dallas’ pass rushers, however, with a mobile QB like Justin Fields they have to be wary of his scrambling ability. Regardless of Fields’ mobility, this is a matchup that heavily favors the Cowboys, Micah Parsons in particular. But, if Chicago can somehow sway this matchup in their favor, Dallas could be in trouble.

Tony Pollard vs. Chicago’s run defense

To play, or not to play. Ezekiel Elliott is currently dealing with a knee injury and sitting him against the Chicago Bears would give him nearly three whole weeks to recuperate because of the Cowboys bye in Week 9. With Zeke possibly sidelined, Tony Pollard would step into the RB1 role and should be licking his chops to face off against a porous Bears run defense. Chicago is currently giving up 4.7 yards per carry and a total of 149.7 rushing yards a game to opponents this year. Because of that, No. 20 could have a huge game in Week 8.