Cowboys news: Cedrick Wilson’s name is brought up as someone the Cowboys should pursue in a trade

But the best bet for Dallas might be bringing back one of their own. Another loss in the offseason - one that seemed somewhat insignificant at the time - was when wideout Cedrick Wilson inked a three-year, $22 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. That signing was before the Dolphins also went out and pulled off the blockbuster trade that sent Tyreek Hill from Kansas City to Miami. And that, combined with the play of others in front of him, has kept Wilson out of the lineup with the Dolphins. Wilson played an important role with the Cowboys in 2021, catching 45 passes from 602 yards and six touchdowns. Most importantly, he displayed good chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott. To compare, Wilson has just four catches for 40 yards this season with the Dolphins and recently was relegated to returning punts last week. He’s appeared in less than 20 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps, and Sunday’s special-teams snaps were his first of the season. With Wilson’s current salary and lack of playing time, the Dolphins might be motivated for a trade before Tuesday’s deadline. Miami has about $11 million available right now in free cap space, and moving Wilson would add an additional $7.1 million between this year and next. Wilson’s remaining salary for 2022 is around $2.1 million, certainly affordable for Dallas. Would the Cowboys be interested in Wilson for his $7 million fully guaranteed salary next season? One would think a little competition would only benefit the team at that position. .. but we’d understand, given his track record, if COO Stephen Jones would balk at the dollars. (After all, if Dallas wanted to pay $22 million for Wilson ... they would’ve done it last March.)

One of the Cowboys’ major offseason roster moves looks to be paying off nicely.

To help shore up the spot left by Gregory, the team has made several moves, starting with the extension to Armstrong. They also added former top-3 pick Dante Fowler in free agency and drafted Sam Williams in the second round, who enjoyed a breakout performance this past Sunday. Out of the three expected to fill the role of Gregory, the one that has stuck out the most is Armstrong. As it stands currently, the former fourth-round pick is making a huge impact as a pass-rusher, sitting tied for fifth in the NFL in sacks with six. This season, in over 150 fewer pass-rush snaps, Armstrong has already matched his career-high for sacks in a season. He not only is impacting the game as a pass-rusher, but he is elite on the special teams side of things.

The highest-graded special teams player by @PFF in the NFL through six weeks is none other than #Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong (93.2) — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 18, 2022

This season, Gregory has only played just four games due to injury. Regardless, Armstrong still was arguably outplaying Gregory on a game-by-game basis before he got hurt. The sacks of course are an easy stat to go to — Armstrong has 0.86 sacks per game to Gregory’s 0.5. Gregory does rack up more pressures than Armstrong, however, he does not have the presence on special teams that Armstrong does. Of course, the argument would be that he doesn’t play on special teams, but I see that as the Cowboy just being more versatile.

Pollard may get his shot to showcase as the No. 1 back on Sunday.

Shortly after Elliott spoke to the media Wednesday, he was promptly followed by Tony Pollard in the designated interview setup just outside of the Cowboys’ locker room. Potentially a sign that the Cowboys are preparing for Pollard to take the majority of the snaps Sunday. “Next guy up,” Pollard said. “In this league that’s the only thing that is guaranteed… Injuries. So, it’s expected, and the next guy has to be ready to step in.” Despite routinely facing questions about his ability to take on a heavier workload in the backfield, Pollard was quick to point out that he is more than capable of doing just that. “Whatever they ask me to carry, I got it,” he said. Against the Lions, Pollard totaled 12 carries for 83 yards while also picking up two receptions. In seven games this season he has 67 attempts for nearly 400 yards and two scores along with 11 pass receptions. In comparison, Elliott has racked up almost 450 yards on 109 carries with four touchdowns. But Pollard said his ability to control the mental aspect of his game has been one of the things he has learned about himself thus far this season, and the results have shown as much. “I would say I’ve pretty much gotten better in all aspects of my game,” Pollard said. “Just mentally slowing things down in my head so I can play even faster and just be comfortable out there.” And about his ability to handle a bigger workload? Pollard isn’t worried about that. “I’m always trying to go out there and show what I can do,” he said. “Prove myself right, prove others wrong, and play team ball.”

Parsons is making his impact felt on and off the field.

“Sitting down with Q (Quinn) the past week, he was talking to me about plays I could make if I just use my speed and chase-down, knowing that’s my superpower,” Parsons said. “We kind of had that father-son talk this week. He challenged me and I told him, I said: ‘You challenged me and I’ll never let you down.’” What his teammates and coaches didn’t know is that the day before saving the game for the Cowboys, Parsons used his super powers to come to the aid of a bullied teen with special needs. A video of the teen being bullied at Arvin High School in California went viral on social media. One kid was seen shaving parts of the boy’s head while others laughed and recorded. Parsons saw the video and the outrage on Twitter, including a protest at the school, and asked his followers to help him find the teen victim.

Can someone find him for me? https://t.co/SlpPqfdQqZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 22, 2022

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who grew up in Flower Mound, responded to Parsons’ tweet and said he wanted to help as well: “I’ll jump in Micah! Does anyone have Javier’s contact info? Don’t post his personal info here but email YGCHOOPS@GMAIL.COM on how to get in touch w him or his family and we’ll get the celtics and puma to send a little something his way. We got his back.”

Parsons followed up and confirmed that he made contact with the kid and his family. And offered a message of love. “Thank you everyone for the help!” Parsons tweeted. “I’ve made contact!! I wish everyone understand love is spread in multiple ways! Don’t wait until we see pain and suffering! Lets continue to make strides in protecting our youth!”

