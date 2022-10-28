Cowboys fans divided on whether the team can still win the NFC East

The Cowboys got back to their winning ways this past Sunday when they beat the Lions 24-6. The game marked the return of Dak Prescott to the team, giving it a complete feel for the first time since Week 1. While the offense didn’t exactly break out with Prescott under center, they did take advantage of some late-game turnovers to put points on the board and sew up the victory.

The victory helped the Cowboys keep themselves in the running for the NFC East title, where they trail a 6-0 Eagles squad, and a 6-1 Giants team. Can the Cowboys actually catch those teams and take home the NFC East crown in 2022? We asked, and you guys were pretty divided on the answer with 49% of respondents saying yes, the Cowboys can still win the NFC East.

Much of the discussion after the game centered on how Dak Prescott looked in the game and whether there was the proverbial ‘rust’, and how much of it was knocked off. So we wanted to know if that game made you feel more confident about the offense, less confident, or no change. As you can see, most either felt better, or at least didn’t have their opinion changed.

And finally, we wanted to know your general confidence level in the team. It’s ticking back up to 87% confidence, just below a season-high of 92% right before the Eagles game.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.