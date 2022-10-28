Cowboys vs. Bears injury report (Friday): Ezekiel Elliott doubtful, Micah Parsons questionable

Dallas is likely to be down a running back on Sunday as Ezekiel Elliott is officially doubtful for Sunday’s battle against the Chicago Bears in AT&T Stadium. Elliott missed practice the last three days after spraining his MCL against the Detroit Lions when a defender tried to low-tackle the back on a first-down rush.

Outside of Elliott, a lot of uncertainty for Dallas’ health come Sunday.

Mike McCarthy: Ezekiel Elliott is doing better than the team expected. But “the only chance (of playing Sunday is) if he keeps going at the rate he has been going. If he practices tomorrow, he has a chance to play.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 28, 2022

Micah Parsons remains a question mark after missing practice on Thursday and is listed as questionable, but head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't seem to be too worried about the defensive stud’s health. Parsons was limited today.

Mike McCarthy didn't have much concern over Micah Parsons' shoulder injury that landed him on injury report. He believes Sam Williams (knee) will be able to practice Saturday and hopeful on Malik Hooker (hamstring) and Noah Brown (foot). — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 28, 2022

Sam Williams was limited in practice on Friday and is officially questionable. He may see some reps on Saturday and could be upgraded to playable status as Sunday draws near.

Terence Steele is questionable after being limited in practice all week with a neck injury.

Safety Malik Hooker is also questionable with a hamstring injury but Jayron Kearse has been cleared for action.

Defensive tackles Quinton Bohanna and Neville Gallimore are both available for Dallas, as is Trysten Hill.

Dalton Schultz is officially questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week. He’s been injured for the better part of the season but continues to play through the ailments, we will see if the same holds true for Sunday.

Dalton Schultz came up lame after a 15-yard gain. Tackled awkwardly. Been battling a knee injury but not wearing a brace today. Was able to jog off. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 23, 2022

Damone Clark is cleared for action while slowly making his way back from a spinal fusion procedure in the offseason.

Devin Harper and Noah Brown are both questionable.