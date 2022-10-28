 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Bears injury report (Friday): Ezekiel Elliott doubtful, Micah Parsons questionable

The latest Cowboys’ injury news entering the weekend.

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas is likely to be down a running back on Sunday as Ezekiel Elliott is officially doubtful for Sunday’s battle against the Chicago Bears in AT&T Stadium. Elliott missed practice the last three days after spraining his MCL against the Detroit Lions when a defender tried to low-tackle the back on a first-down rush.

Outside of Elliott, a lot of uncertainty for Dallas’ health come Sunday.

Micah Parsons remains a question mark after missing practice on Thursday and is listed as questionable, but head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't seem to be too worried about the defensive stud’s health. Parsons was limited today.

Sam Williams was limited in practice on Friday and is officially questionable. He may see some reps on Saturday and could be upgraded to playable status as Sunday draws near.

Terence Steele is questionable after being limited in practice all week with a neck injury.

Safety Malik Hooker is also questionable with a hamstring injury but Jayron Kearse has been cleared for action.

Defensive tackles Quinton Bohanna and Neville Gallimore are both available for Dallas, as is Trysten Hill.

Dalton Schultz is officially questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week. He’s been injured for the better part of the season but continues to play through the ailments, we will see if the same holds true for Sunday.

Damone Clark is cleared for action while slowly making his way back from a spinal fusion procedure in the offseason.

Devin Harper and Noah Brown are both questionable.

