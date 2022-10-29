Cowboys news: Jerry Jones “admires” a specific free agent receiver

With November 1st being the NFL's trade deadline, many fans wonder if the Cowboys will make a move, specifically at receiver. Jerry Jones might be leaving a trail of breadcrumbs that is not a trade.

Odell Beckham Jr. made one of the best catches of all time against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 as a New York Giant. Close to eight years later, Jerry Jones seems to be considering bringing Beckham to Texas. The Cowboys owner raved about the free agent during a radio spot Friday. “He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez [Bryant] made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Bottom line is Odell is a player that I admire a lot.” Beckham is still a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2022 Super Bowl. Before the injury, he caught the game’s first touchdown and was on his way to having a memorable performance. In eight regular-season games with LA, Beckham caught 27 passes — five of them touchdowns — for 305 yards, but he turned it up in the playoffs.

Starting running back Ezekiel Elliott dealt with a PCL injury in 2021 that limited his efficiency as a runner. The Cowboys are leaning toward not making the same mistake twice this season.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears because of a hyperextended right knee. Elliott did not participate in Friday’s walkthrough after sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday to go through resistance training and rehab. “The only chance he would have to play is if he keeps going on the right [path] that he actually has been going,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I mean he’s doing a lot better than we anticipated. But if he practices tomorrow, then he’d have a chance of playing.” Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones seemed to indicate that Elliott would not play but did not completely rule him out ahead of the team’s bye next week. “I’m not so sure we’d have done it this way had we not had the bye. This just gives too good of an opportunity if we don’t use Zeke,” Jones said. “And we’ll see how he is responding as the week goes along, but if we don’t use him, this is just too great of a time to get him in top shape.”

The Cowboys have other injuries to worry about.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (shoulder) and defensive end Sam Williams (knee) are among the players who are questionable. Both were added to the practice report Thursday, and both were limited in Friday’s practice. Receiver Noah Brown (foot), linebacker Devin Harper (Achilles), safety Malik Hooker (hamstring), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) and right tackle Terence Steele (neck) also are questionable. Brown and Hooker did not practice all week.

Former NFL Scout Bucky Brooks believes if the Cowboys win on Sunday, we’ll look back at the Bears offense being left with one hand tied behind their back.

The Cowboys will win if… The recipe is fairly simple for the Cowboys with or without their franchise quarterback or one of their star running backs: run the ball and rely on the defense to create scoring opportunities on big plays or turnovers. That is the way the Cowboys have jumped out to a 5-2 record and the coaching should not deviate from a blueprint that works for this team. Against the Bears, the potential absence of Ezekiel Elliott will test the staff’s commitment to the running game with Tony Pollard expected to shoulder the workload. Although the fourth-year pro has shown immense potential as a big play threat with the ball in his hands, he has never been forced to handle a full RB1 workload as the lead runner. The Cowboys must find a way to keep him fresh while leaning into his ability to make contributions in the passing. Whether Pollard gets his touches on swings, screens, and check-downs to complement his workload as a runner, the ball must hit No.20’s hands 20-plus times for the offense to operate at an efficient clip. Defensively, the Cowboys will need to have an answer for Bears’ new and improved offense. The team has transitioned into college-style offense with Justin Fields featured as a dual-threat playmaker. Considering he has run the ball at least 12 times in each of the past two contests, the Cowboys will need to neutralize the second-year pro and force him to throw to move the ball down the field. If the Cowboys contain the Bears’ No.1 ranked running game while avoiding giveaways, this matchup could turn into a one-sided affair.

