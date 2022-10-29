Cowboys vs. Bears picks and predictions, plus the rest of NFL Week 8 picks

Week 8 has the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys come in feeling good about themselves with the return of Dak Prescott. But the Bears must be feeling good too after dismantling the New England Patriots on Monday night. But the Cowboys are 5-2 while the Bears are 3-4. With Dallas being at home, and with a deeper, more talented roster, they are 10-point favorites on Sunday according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s see what people are predicting for the game.

DraftKings Nation

Dallas holds a 5-2 record against the spread this season while Chicago is 3-3-1 in the same time span. Prior to last week’s 19-point win over the Patriots, the Bears lost three straight games by a margin of eight, seven, and five points. Expect the Cowboys, and Prescott in particular, to be more aggressive in the quarterback’s second game after returning to action. Chicago’s limited offensive weapons should mean that the Cowboys both cover by more than a touchdown and get the win.

They made the Cowboys covering one of their best bets of the game so they feel strongly about it.

Forbes

Oddsmakers are having a field day with the Bears, who remain heavy underdogs despite blowing out the Patriots. We’re not saying they’re a Super Bowl team or anything, but in a season dominated by upsets and shattered expectations, they’re far from the worst team in the NFL. If you can believe it, the Bears’ spread (+9.5) is one point bigger than last week. Chicago has lost four times this season, but only one of those losses was by more than eight points. Again, we’re not positing that the Bears can trounce the Cowboys, but a +9.5 spread seems more than reasonable, given Chicago’s performance this season.

That DraftKings Sportsbook spread has grown since this pick was made, it’s now at 10. That’s a hefty spread for the Cowboys to cover.

Chicago Sun-Times

RICK MORRISSEY Cowboys, 17-13 Forget all that stuff I said last week about Bill Belichick having a plan for Justin Fields. Eighty-two Fields rushing yards later, it was apparent the old ball coach didn’t. The Cowboys don’t give up points or passing yards or many of the things opponents typically need for success. They do give up rushing yards, though. Hmmmm. LAURENCE HOLMES Cowboys, 27-20 I can’t wait to see the speed of Fields vs. the speed of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. The Bears showed some real positive signs vs New England. It’ll be interesting how they handle success, with a short turnaround, against a better team.

A couple of writers on the Chicago beat pick the ‘Boys to win, but have Bears beating the spread.

In general, it seems like most people think the Cowboys will win, but won’t cover.

Some of the BTB staff have made their pick, and picked the rest of Week 8 in the NFL using Tallysight. Check that out below.