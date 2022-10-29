Cowboys roster moves: Getting ready to play without Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys made some roster moves today, and it looks all but certain that Ezekiel Elliott will not be available for tomorrow’s game against the Chicago Bears.

#Cowboys transactions for today:



IR:



Devin Harper, LB



Signed to active roster:



Malik Davis, RB

Sean McKeon, TE



Elevated vs Bears:



Qadree Ollison, RB

Dakoda Shepley, OL — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 29, 2022

The Cowboys have had three running backs active for every game this season, and signing Malik Davis to the active roster plus elevating Qadree Ollison signals that they are not going to have Elliott playing. This will be only the second time in his career with Dallas that he has been inactive for a game due to injury. Tony Pollard will be tasked with the biggest part of the workload, while Davis will likely move into the RB2 role.

Keep an eye on how the team will adjust pass protection for Dak Prescott. Elliott is one of the best protectors in the league, and his absence affects both phases of the offense.

Sean McKeon has been called up from the practice squad three times already to provide four TEs for game day. The team had to sign him to the active roster to keep four for this game, and it also is a bit of insurance with Dalton Schultz fighting through injury.

Dakoda Shepley is the apparent replacement for Matt Farniok as the backup for the interior of the offensive line. There is a question who will be the backup for center, which might force the team to move Connor McGovern inside if something happens to Tyler Biadasz, with Jason Peters likely taking over at LG. We hope that doesn’t happen, of course, but the staff has to prepare for all contingencies.

One other thing to watch is whether Damone Clark is active. That seems unlikely, but with Devin Harper going on IR, Clark’s time is coming.