Cowboys news: The Dallas defense suffocates Washington as they win their third straight

The Cowboys continue their winning streak, now 2-0 against the division.

Four field goals by Brett Maher and touchdowns from Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb were enough for the Cowboys to hold off the Commander’s 25 to 10, improving their record to 3-and-1 on the season. A busted coverage by Washington early in the 4th quarter allowed Lamb to break free for a 30-yard touchdown reception that made it a two-possession game that pretty much put the game away. Cooper Rush avoided a pair of interceptions in the first half by penalties from the Washington defense; Rush ended the game 15-for-27, 223 yards, and two touchdowns. As I shift to the defense, The Cowboy’s defense struggled against the run like normal, giving up over 130 yards on the ground, but that didn’t matter; a dominant performance again for the best unit on this football team. Although only able to register two sacks, the defense found themselves in the face of Carson Wentz all day, forcing quick decisions, only allowing one touchdown all game. The MVPs of the game were arguably WR Lamb and CB Trevon Diggs, both players created game changing plays. Lamb broke the game open with the first play of the 4th quarter with a touchdown reception. He finished the day with 6 catches for 97 yards and one touchdown. Diggs had an interception near the end of the first half, and made a huge pass breakup on 4th down in the endzone when the game was still within reach. Diggs is proving to the many doubters that he can be game changer without needing to take the ball away.

How did Dallas’ convincing win over the Commanders go down?

Fourth Quarter Any handwringing about the narrow score didn’t last long. A second-and-8 from his own 27-yard line saw Rush try to go deep to Gallup, only to have Washington called for pass interference. Now at the Commanders’ 35-yard line, the Cowboys needed only two more plays to cross the goal line. On the first play of the final quarter, Rush through a perfect strike to Lamb on a post route for a 30-yard touchdown. Nothing comes easy, of course, and after Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger shanked a punt from his own end zone, Washington was in business at the Cowboys’ 30-yard line. But the Dallas defense did what the Dallas defense do. The Commanders inched their way to the Cowboys’ 10-yard line, but on third-and-9, Dante Fowler charged in for the sack, which was then followed by Diggs breaking up a pass in the end zone on fourth down, Dallas taking over possession. Everyone seemingly was getting into the defensive action. Rookie DaRon Bland had yet to play a defensive snap this season, but after Jourdan Lewis left with a groin injury, Bland stepped in and stepped up. He finished with three tackles and recorded his first career interception on the Commanders’ next possession, giving Dallas the ball at Washington’s 20-yard line. That resulted in Maher’s fourth field goal of the day, this time a 29-yarder to wrap up the scoring and seal the victory.

What is your takeaway from the 25-10 victory?

2. WHIPPING WASHINGTON - Cowboys have never lost to the Commanders. Obviously they’re 1-0. In the fabled series history Dallas went 73-43-2 against the Redskins and split 2-2 with the Football Team. In the last three meetings, regardless of name, the Cowboys are 3-0 against Washington by a combined 108-44. 1. CLEAN COOPER - Rush wasn’t perfect. He was a bit lucky, with two interceptions negated by Washington penalties and a deflected pass in the end zone somehow falling harmlessly at the feet of a couple Commanders’ defenders. But in a bottom-line league where results are separated by thin lines, he’s 3-0 this season and now the only quarterback in Cowboys history to start his career 4-0. Against the Commanders he scrambled outside the pocket for the touchdown to Gallup. Threw a perfect deep ball to Noah Brown for a 45-yard completion to set up a field goal. And put the game away with a gorgeous 30-yard dart to Lamb. Rush’s vitals as an NFL starter: 64 of 102 (63 percent) for 775 yards, four touchdowns and only one interception. Shocking stat none of thought we’d see in 2022: Through Week 4 there are only two undefeated quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts and Rush.

Hoping for the best for Quinton Bohanna.

In his sophomore season, Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna has found his place on a loaded defensive line. Known for his run-stopping, he beat out Carlos Watkins and others for a roster spot and has been a block-eater for Dallas through three games. Bohanna was chasing down a run in the fourth quarter against Washington when he took an awkward fall, injuring his left shoulder on the play. He stayed on the ground after the fall and was taken immediately to the locker room once he reached his feet. Bohanna became a starter for 2022 but his departure from the game sets up defensive tackles Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill to take extra snaps.

It looks like he will be okay long-term.

Cowboys NT Quinton Bohanna exited today’s win over Commanders with a shoulder injury. He is believed to have suffered a minor sprain and won’t miss extensive time, person familiar with situation said. Good news for a defense that is rolling. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 2, 2022

Welcome to the record books, Mr. Rush.

With the victory on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Cooper Rush is the first Dallas quarterback to ever go 4-0 in his first four starts. This is his third win in a row this season, which has been added to his impressive victory against the Minnesota Vikings from last season. Rush entered this league as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2017 and has had a long ride with the Cowboys ever since. He’s been in and out of the organization for the last five years and has clearly used his knowledge of this team and its roster to his advantage. Last week’s victory against the New York Giants made Rush the first undrafted QB to win his first three NFL starts and throw for 750+ yards since Kurt Warner did so in 1999. The Week 3 victory also made him one of three Cowboys quarterbacks to go 3-0 as a starter (Roger Staubach, Steve Beuerlein, and Jason Garrett). Now, he surpasses all three of those names to be etched in franchise history. Talk about a Cinderella story.

Here is what the NFL world was thinking as they watched Dallas take care of business.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.