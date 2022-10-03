Trevon “Diggs” in as he shuts down Terry McLaurin and the Commanders offense

The Dallas Cowboys have a defense that needs to be looked at as one of the best, if not the best, in the NFL. They’re fast, they can rush the passer, they can present multiple looks, but most of all, they limit the big play. All praise goes to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and how he disburses his talent.

While linebacker Micah Parsons gets most of the attention and almost universal praise, cornerback Trevon Diggs is arguably as impactful yet doesn’t get anywhere near the respect he deserves. That’s alright though. Diggs wasn’t in the mood to be given his kudos on a platter Sunday. Instead, he took the game away from the Washington Commanders en route to a 25-10 Dallas Cowboys victory along with this week’s game ball.

Picking up where he left off

Trevon Diggs is a ballhawk in every sense of the word. Last week versus the New York Giants, he recorded his first interception of the season and nearly had another. He continued his playmaking pace against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The way Diggs can play the ball in the air is truly special. In the closing seconds of the first half, Carson Wentz attempts a deep pass to Jahan Dotson. Diggs, almost tracking the ball in the air as if he was the intended target, snares it for an interception. The interception would ensure the Cowboys held on to a 12-7 lead to enter halftime.

Slamming the door shut

What’s also impressive is that when it seemed like the Commanders had a slim chance of staying in the game, Diggs would make a timely play to keep them at bay. Trailing late in the fourth quarter, the Commanders had a chance to keep their drive going on fourth down. Wentz threw a deep pass down the left sideline and Diggs was in a perfect place to bat the ball away to force the Commanders off the field.

Arguably his best play of the day was earlier in the fourth quarter. Washington is inside the red zone and elects to go for it on 4th & 15 at the Dallas 16-yard line. Under pressure by Dorrance Armstrong, Wentz throws a near-perfect pass to the end zone to Terry McLaurin. If Diggs is late to deflect the ball, it’s likely a touchdown and the Commanders pull within one score with about eight minutes left in regulation.

Trevon Diggs in Week 4:



1 catch allowed

2 forced incompletions

1 INT

0.0 passer rating pic.twitter.com/6d64IKbgck — PFF (@PFF) October 2, 2022

Lock and Key

The Commanders entered this game with a struggling defense and at some point were going to have to test Diggs and the Dallas secondary. Although some may argue that penalties were what kept Washington out of this game, it’s Diggs that made sure the Commanders never got their best player involved.

As of late, Diggs has had Terry McLaurin’s number. In one matchup last year, Diggs held McLaurin to zero catches and zero yards. Once again, Diggs made McLaurin non-existent. According to the Fox broadcast, Trevon Diggs defended McLaurin on seventeen routes and McLaurin was targeted only twice. The result was one catch for six yards. Scary.