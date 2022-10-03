Trolling The Washington Commanders: “Cowboys backup QB is better than our starter!”

As we like to do after Cowboys wins, today we’re going to look at what other fans were saying while they were watching Washington implode in Dallas.
Often, when the Cowboys play in the early slot on Sunday, most other fans are either busy watching their own team, or watching other games, or their blogs simply aren’t hotbeds of commenting activity - so there aren’t always a lot of comments about the Cowboys to be had.
And yesterday, even our other divisional rivals were playing in the same time slot, so we’re going to focus only on what Washington fans had to say as they watched with growing despair as their strangely uniformed team disintegrated in front of their eyes.
At some point while reading their comments, you might feel a slight sting of pity, but you’ve got to work through that. The tears of a division rival are always the sweetest tears.
Enjoy.
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from Hogs Haven. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|Pre-game and first Quarter
|WAS
|It's only fitting we wore all black for our funeral.... Will be rough day listening to everyone trash Commanders…
|Anubis31 | 12:10 EDT
|WAS
|Stoked to see the black unis!
|OV_Commander | 12:12 EDT
|Well I guess at least one person is.
|IrishSkins | 12:12 EDT
|Must be one of the team accounts.
|jmauthe | 17:18 EDT
|WAS
|Very important game. You want the black to mean something? Win. You want the media to disrespect slightly less? Win.
|Czechurself | 12:48 EDT
|WAS
|Burn those uniforms.
|SkinsNJ | 12:49 EDT
|WAS
|Those uniforms are just depressing.
|DGOLD510 | 12:56 EDT
|WAS
|I think I am becoming too jaded, this seems nothing like a rivalry. It feels like an expansion team. My Redskins are truly gone.
|BobCohen in Bama | 12:57 EDT
|The uniforms don’t help. Our colors are Burgundy and Gold, period.
|pyrotech | 12:59 EDT
|It's not a rivalry and yes the Redskins are gone. Our biggest rival is Dan Snyder.
|1052skins | 13:04 EDT
|KICKOFF
|WAS
|Those look like arena league uniforms or some generic team from a movie or TV show. Good lord how far this once great franchise has fallen.
|Jboyzz | 13:04 EDT
|WAS
|Just more destruction by Snyder. Destroy the name, destroy the logo, destroy the uniform. That’s why he can’t get a stadium built. It would look like section 8 housing.
|Captainobvios | 13:07 EDT
|(11:34) B.Maher 53 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 3 - WAS 0
|WAS
|How these 50+ yds FG look so easy and automatic by the other teams.
|amir_rono | 13:08 EDT
|WAS
|A first down! That's a welcome sight on our first possession.
|dg28 | 13:12 EDT
|WAS
|Like the play calling so far.
|BillyBigBeer | 13:13 EDT
|(8:00) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 38 for -9 yards (N.Gallimore)
|WAS
|There’s the sack I knew was coming.
|Captainobvios | 13:15 EDT
|WAS
|And so it begins.
|1052skins | 13:15 EDT
|WAS
|Only rushed 3 and still got there.
|Skeets83 | 13:16 EDT
|(7:12) WAS punts
|WAS
|Game over! Getting to Wentz that easy is all you need to know.
|Demj | 13:17 EDT
|WAS
|I feel like today may be a franchise low point.
|Yard Elf | 13:17 EDT
|WAS
|At least we have black unis.
|IrishSkins | 13:18 EDT
|WAS
|Same crap different week. I don’t understand how any of the coordinators and HC are keeping their jobs.
|Captainobvios | 13:19 EDT
|WAS
|Ron's 5 year plan! Two more years of this!
|Gilchrist | 13:19 EDT
|WAS
|Dallas 24 Washington Steelers 14
|SlingerOfPoo | 13:20 EDT
|WAS
|This OL is the worst in the NFL. Not a good combination with slow developing plays and a slow read QB.
|BillyBigBeer | 13:20 EDT
|(5:05) DAL punts
|WAS
|Those uniforms look like a cheap version of the Steelers or college football Iowa
|BostonianFan1000 | 13:22 EDT
|WAS
|These uniforms….like watching a different team.
|SkinsNJ | 13:23 EDT
|Their play tells you otherwise
|sloopdawgg | 13:24 EDT
|WAS
|Stupid throw by Wentz to a double covered Terry. But if it is a deep pick is it still just the same as punting the ball away?
|jmauthe | 13:29 EDT
|WAS
|Announcer: "Carson Wentz wants a flag." No flag, just good coverage.
|1052skins | 13:29 EDT
|(2:56) WAS punts
|WAS
|Dallas has been watching tape, getting Davis matched up on Lamb.
|dg28 | 13:31 EDT
|WAS
|Davis on Lamb???????????
|jefferboy | 13:31 EDT
|WAS
|How the HECK is Davis asked to cover Lamb 2 straight plays?
|VAFolks14 | 13:31 EDT
|WAS
|Why is a LB covering a WR?? That's the question...
|MacVinz | 13:34 EDT
|WAS
|Yeah, let's keep having a LB defend their best wide receiver. Straight foolishness.
|kilbyman | 13:34 EDT
|WAS
|Is this practice ?
|BostonianFan1000 | 13:35 EDT
|Maybe for the Cowboys.
|jmauthe | 13:35 EDT
|Second Quarter
|(14:56) B.Maher 45 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 6 - WAS 0
|(12:33) PENALTY on WAS-C.Wentz, Intentional Grounding, 12 yards, enforced at DAL 44
|WAS
|Wentz is a freaking Dunce.
|Jboyzz | 13:45 EDT
|WAS
|WENTZ sucks SMDH.
|Glenn#42 | 13:46 EDT
|(11:43) WAS punts
|WAS
|Who was it around here that told us what a huge improvement Wentz would be??
|BarNunn | 13:46 EDT
|WAS
|How much more of this do we have to see? It’s 6-0. Still in the game.
|SkinsNJ | 13:44 EDT
|WAS
|Wentz is done.
|Captainobvios | 13:45 EDT
|WAS
|Wentz is a broken man!!! Seeing ghosts. Happy feet. Too nervous to make reads. Petrified by fear!
|daswann14 | 13:45 EDT
|WAS
|3 & 11 you make a short pass and on top of it you miss. What a joke.
|BostonianFan1000 | 13:46 EDT
|WAS
|Pull this man. He looks like a lost rookie out there, game too fast for him.
|ThaDers | 13:46 EDT
|WAS
|Wentz: 14 yards passing. Cooper Rush (never heard of him until today): 90 yards passing.
|BostonianFan1000 | 13:48 EDT
|WAS
|Crazy, D is playing fairly decent.
|Skeets83 | 13:50 EDT
|Dallas is running too much. Wait till they turn Schultz and Lamb loose.
|Captainobvios | 13:51 EDT
|Giving Zeke his touches? Good thing they haven't given those to their better back.
|jmauthe | 13:51 EDT
|Amen.
|Captainobvios | 13:52 EDT
|(10:47) DAL punts
|WAS
|What penalty will kill this drive?
|Anubis31 | 13:51 EDT
|WAS
|Wentz reading our comments and smashes his water bottle LOL
|Glenn#42 | 13:51 EDT
|WAS
|Screen pass, draw, screen pass, draw. Great play calling and creativity Turner.
|jmauthe | 13:57 EDT
|(7:05) C.Wentz pass to J.Dotson for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 6 - WAS 7
|WAS
|Finally.
|Skeets83 | 13:57 EDT
|WAS
|I see you Dotson. Great throw and catch!
|dg28 | 13:57 EDT
|WAS
|Perfect throw. Perfect catch.
|BillyBigBeer | 13:57 EDT
|(6:16) C.Rush pass intended for N.Brown INTERCEPTED. PENALTY on WAS - No Play
|WAS
|St. Juste with the pick! (Edited) Nevermind.
|dg28 | 14:03 EDT
|WAS
|Little too obvious with that one unfortunately.
|kilbyman | 14:04 EDT
|(2:00) Two-minute warning
|WAS
|We should win this game. D came to play.
|Stubborn Optimist | 14:10 EDT
|(1:04) C.Rush pass short right to M.Gallup for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. B.Maher extra point is Blocked.
DAL 12 - WAS 7
|WAS
|Well crap.
|BillyBigBeer | 14:15 EDT
|WAS
|Talk about ups and downs... from an INT to a long drive from the Boys.
|BillyBigBeer | 14:15 EDT
|WAS
|Why is Holcomb covering Gallup in the back of the endzone?
|dg28 | 14:15 EDT
|WAS
|Good play by Rush. Very nice throw on the move.
|monroekelly21 | 14:15 EDT
|WAS
|Of course Cole Holcomb on a WR.
|wizskinzerrr | 14:16 EDT
|WAS
|Let's imagine a world where we don't hate our team. Can we think ourselves into successful existence?
|SlingerOfPoo | 14:17 EDT
|WAS
|Ron Rivera must have something wrong with his brain when it comes to time management. He SUCKS so bad at it.
|wizskinzerrr | 14:21 EDT
|WAS
|So they’re gonna score and they don’t want to??? This coaching staff is awful.
|jefferboy | 14:21 EDT
|WAS
|Rivera has to go. This is absolutely infuriating. Absolutely horrible clock management and just embarrassing. Get this clown and his group of Panthers the heck out of here.
|Taylor703 | 14:22 EDT
|(0:17) C.Wentz pass deep left intended for J.Dotson INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs
|WAS
|And that is why they didn't want Wentz to throw it.
|BarNunn | 14:22 EDT
|WAS
|Either you kneel or you go for points. This half-assed stuff leads to disaster usually.
|kleindropper | 14:23 EDT
|WAS
|Makes zero sense to take a shot like that when you are trying to run out the clock on earlier plays.
|jmauthe | 14:23 EDT
|END OF HALF
|WAS
|They ran down the clock so they could take that shot and not give Dallas time when Wentz throws his pick.
|BarNunn | 14:24 EDT
|WAS
|This is such a weird choice of play calling. Either commit to scoring or don't. The lack of commitment is why Wentz threw a desperation heave.
|DuncanInDC | 14:24 EDT
|WAS
|At least we are in the game at halftime.
|BillyBigBeer | 14:24 EDT
|WAS
|Wentz a pick machine.
|BostonianFan1000 | 14:24 EDT
|Heyyyy he fumbles too!
|BarNunn | 14:25 EDT
|WAS
|The Funeral look jersey is shining on this team.
|BostonianFan1000 | 14:29 EDT
|Third Quarter
|WAS
|50 yards passing lol. Glad we gave up all of our cap space and multiple picks for this.
|Taylor703 | 14:37 EDT
|(11:28) WAS punts
|WAS
|This is quickly reaching Zorn levels of bad.
|Taylor703 | 14:43 EDT
|WAS
|Nothing good about that series.
|Glenn#42 | 14:43 EDT
|WAS
|DAL made halftime adjustments to stop the run.
|pyrotech | 14:44 EDT
|(10:44) PENALTY on WAS, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at DAL 8 - No Play
|WAS
|Holy jumping Jehosaphats these penalties. TWO INTs taken back.
|OviWankenobi | 14:46 EDT
|WAS
|I haven't been this upset by the refs since MD v Duke like 20 years ago
|SlingerOfPoo | 14:48 EDT
|(9:52) DAL punts
|WAS
|Cowboys: "We don’t want this game." Commandos: "Well don’t give it to us! We sure don’t want it."
|ShahShahS21T | 14:50 EDT
|WAS
|Offensive mastermind.
|kilbyman | 14:55 EDT
|WAS
|What? The draw didn't get them anywhere?
|jmauthe | 14:55 EDT
|WAS
|Absolutely incompetent. This falls directly on Rivera.
|ShahShahS21T | 14:55 EDT
|(7:55) WAS punts
|WAS
|This offense is absolutely horrendous holy crap.
|ga8085 | 14:56 EDT
|WAS
|I don’t think we have had any positive yardage this half.
|OviWankenobi | 14:56 EDT
|WAS
|The only thing we command is the divisional basement. We could very easily be 0-3 (pending 0-4) if Jax didn't poop their pants on multiple occasions Wk1.
|Erudite_Monk | 14:56 EDT
|WAS
|It is laughable how little they think of Wentz.
|monroekelly21 | 14:57 EDT
|WAS
|This is brutal - I have no idea who is actually a good player on this team anymore.
|WashingtonFMJ_BulletSkins | 14:58 EDT
|(7:48) C.Rush pass deep middle to N.Brown to WAS 17 for 45 yards
|WAS
|We can make a mediocre QB look like a Hall of Famer.
|BillyBigBeer | 15:00 EDT
|(4:56) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 15 - WAS 7
|WAS
|Oh, boy! We get to go for 2 if we can somehow get into the end zone.
|BillyBigBeer | 15:04 EDT
|WAS
|So many opposing teams set career highs against Washington SMH.
|murtd1 | 15:06 EDT
|WAS
|Wentz with 65 yards passing so far. Has to be some kind of record for a starting QB.
|jmauthe | 15:09 EDT
|WAS
|This game is a disaster.
|BigStef20 | 15:13 EDT
|(1:27) WAS field goal is GOOD
DAL 15 - WAS 10
|WAS
|Defense is melting.
|Captainobvios | 15:18 EDT
|(0:52) C.Rush pass incomplete deep middle to M.Gallup. PENALTY on WAS, DPI, 38 yards
|Fourth Quarter
|(14:54) C.Rush pass deep middle to C.Lamb for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 22 - WAS 10
|WAS
|Game.
|BigStef20 | 15:23 EDT
|WAS
|Lamb bracketed but no one on him at the goal line.
|WMdSkinsFan | 15:23 EDT
|WAS
|It's sad that we need two touchdowns to win this game and we have zero chance of doing that.
|jefferboy | 15:23 EDT
|WAS
|I've never seen seven guys in coverage just jog around without a care like that.
|kleindropper | 15:23 EDT
|WAS
|I checked. Rush is making less than $2M this year, Wentz $29M plus draft picks. I would rather have Rush.
|TopCat24 | 15:24 EDT
|WAS
|This is what happens when an offense can't even put a five-play drive together. These guys are getting worn down by Dallas' D-line.
|Bugman91Navy | 15:24 EDT
|WAS
|The coaches have completely lost the trust and respect of their players. It’s like they’re not even trying anymore.
|skinz77 | 15:24 EDT
|WAS
|Rivera built this. It’s worse than what he inherited. It’s time for him to go.
|Taylor703 | 15:24 EDT
|WAS
|And now here comes a too little too late offense drive! We are so predictable every week
|DCdepression | 15:25 EDT
|WAS
|That draw play just shows that the coaches have no faith in Wentz. Another reason he needs to be benched.
|Modi09 | 15:28 EDT
|(12:42) WAS punts
|WAS
|Can't. Won't listen to any snake oil Ron Rivera presser.
|1052skins | 15:30 EDT
|(11:27) B.Anger punts 22 yards to DAL 30
|WAS
|This is Carson’s season. We have to have TD here. If not, done.
|jefferboy | 15:33 EDT
|WAS
|You can’t name and outfit your team for the XFL and expect them to be ready for the NFL.
|OsExpat | 15:35 EDT
|(8:45) C.Wentz sacked at DAL 16 for -6 yards (D.Fowler)
|WAS
|This is painful.
|Legacee | 15:41 EDT
|WAS
|Clown show.
|Hail74 | 15:42 EDT
|WAS
|Worst team in the NFL.
|Maroook! | 15:42 EDT
|(8:02) C.Wentz pass incomplete. Turnover on downs.
|(7:57) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to M.Gallup. PENALTY on WAS, DPI, 27 yards
|WAS
|Jackson again with another PI lmfao.
|adam carter | 15:44 EDT
|WAS
|If the owner wasn’t a dweeb loser, Rivera would be fired after this.
|Taylor703 | 15:45 EDT
|WAS
|Worst organization in football and nothing is going to change.
|Maroook! | 15:45 EDT
|(6:17) DAL punts
|WAS
|Apparently the black was for the Wentz/Rivera career funeral.
|monroekelly21 | 15:49 EDT
|WAS
|Take Wentz out, he's lost. Giving up those 2nd and 3rd rounders was worth it, wasn't it?
|adam carter | 15:49 EDT
|WAS
|Giving up two thirds and paying him $29m was madness.
|TheGump | 15:49 EDT
|WAS
|Irsay is probably crazy drunk and laughing right now.
|BarNunn | 15:50 EDT
|(5:36) C.Wentz pass INTERCEPTED by D.Bland
|WAS
|Yeah…. Burn it all down or whatever you want. I’m done.
|WentzWorldExcellent | 15:51 EDT
|WAS
|Game - Over
Wentz's Career - Over
Season - Over
Franchise - Over
|HTTR86 | 15:51 EDT
|(3:51) B.Maher 29 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 25 - WAS 10
|WAS
|Imagine if it was DAK playing! This no name QB from Dallas is having fun.
|BostonianFan1000 | 15:52 EDT
|WAS
|Cowboys backup QB is better than our starter.
|BarNunn | 15:53 EDT
|WAS
|Dallas D in prevent. Carson will complete a couple of passes.
|BarNunn | 15:56 EDT
|(2:44) 4th & 2 - C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin (T.Diggs). Turnover on downs.
|WAS
|Speeding at 150mph toward another losing season for Rivera. This will make it 3 winning seasons in 12 years. Happy Thanksgiving everybody!
|Taylor703 | 16:00 EDT
|(2:00) DAL punts
|WAS
|Wentz avg time from snap to pass coming into this game has been 4.2 seconds. NFL avg 2.5,
|BarNunn | 16:01 EDT
|WAS
|We are bottom feeders!
|Gilchrist | 16:06 EDT
|No different than Dan Snyder.
|1052skins | 16:10 EDT
