Trolling The Washington Commanders: “Cowboys backup QB is better than our starter!”

As we like to do after Cowboys wins, today we’re going to look at what other fans were saying while they were watching Washington implode in Dallas.

Often, when the Cowboys play in the early slot on Sunday, most other fans are either busy watching their own team, or watching other games, or their blogs simply aren’t hotbeds of commenting activity - so there aren’t always a lot of comments about the Cowboys to be had.

And yesterday, even our other divisional rivals were playing in the same time slot, so we’re going to focus only on what Washington fans had to say as they watched with growing despair as their strangely uniformed team disintegrated in front of their eyes.

At some point while reading their comments, you might feel a slight sting of pity, but you’ve got to work through that. The tears of a division rival are always the sweetest tears.

Enjoy.

Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from Hogs Haven. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.

Pre-game and first Quarter WAS It's only fitting we wore all black for our funeral.... Will be rough day listening to everyone trash Commanders… Anubis31 | 12:10 EDT WAS Stoked to see the black unis! OV_Commander | 12:12 EDT Well I guess at least one person is. IrishSkins | 12:12 EDT Must be one of the team accounts. jmauthe | 17:18 EDT WAS Very important game. You want the black to mean something? Win. You want the media to disrespect slightly less? Win. Czechurself | 12:48 EDT WAS Burn those uniforms. SkinsNJ | 12:49 EDT WAS Those uniforms are just depressing. DGOLD510 | 12:56 EDT WAS I think I am becoming too jaded, this seems nothing like a rivalry. It feels like an expansion team. My Redskins are truly gone. BobCohen in Bama | 12:57 EDT The uniforms don’t help. Our colors are Burgundy and Gold, period. pyrotech | 12:59 EDT It's not a rivalry and yes the Redskins are gone. Our biggest rival is Dan Snyder. 1052skins | 13:04 EDT KICKOFF WAS Those look like arena league uniforms or some generic team from a movie or TV show. Good lord how far this once great franchise has fallen. Jboyzz | 13:04 EDT WAS Just more destruction by Snyder. Destroy the name, destroy the logo, destroy the uniform. That’s why he can’t get a stadium built. It would look like section 8 housing. Captainobvios | 13:07 EDT (11:34) B.Maher 53 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 3 - WAS 0 WAS How these 50+ yds FG look so easy and automatic by the other teams. amir_rono | 13:08 EDT WAS A first down! That's a welcome sight on our first possession. dg28 | 13:12 EDT WAS Like the play calling so far. BillyBigBeer | 13:13 EDT (8:00) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 38 for -9 yards (N.Gallimore) WAS There’s the sack I knew was coming. Captainobvios | 13:15 EDT WAS And so it begins. 1052skins | 13:15 EDT WAS Only rushed 3 and still got there. Skeets83 | 13:16 EDT (7:12) WAS punts WAS Game over! Getting to Wentz that easy is all you need to know. Demj | 13:17 EDT WAS I feel like today may be a franchise low point. Yard Elf | 13:17 EDT WAS At least we have black unis. IrishSkins | 13:18 EDT WAS Same crap different week. I don’t understand how any of the coordinators and HC are keeping their jobs. Captainobvios | 13:19 EDT WAS Ron's 5 year plan! Two more years of this! Gilchrist | 13:19 EDT WAS Dallas 24 Washington Steelers 14 SlingerOfPoo | 13:20 EDT WAS This OL is the worst in the NFL. Not a good combination with slow developing plays and a slow read QB. BillyBigBeer | 13:20 EDT (5:05) DAL punts WAS Those uniforms look like a cheap version of the Steelers or college football Iowa BostonianFan1000 | 13:22 EDT WAS These uniforms….like watching a different team. SkinsNJ | 13:23 EDT Their play tells you otherwise sloopdawgg | 13:24 EDT WAS Stupid throw by Wentz to a double covered Terry. But if it is a deep pick is it still just the same as punting the ball away? jmauthe | 13:29 EDT WAS Announcer: "Carson Wentz wants a flag." No flag, just good coverage. 1052skins | 13:29 EDT (2:56) WAS punts WAS Dallas has been watching tape, getting Davis matched up on Lamb. dg28 | 13:31 EDT WAS Davis on Lamb??????????? jefferboy | 13:31 EDT WAS How the HECK is Davis asked to cover Lamb 2 straight plays? VAFolks14 | 13:31 EDT WAS Why is a LB covering a WR?? That's the question... MacVinz | 13:34 EDT WAS Yeah, let's keep having a LB defend their best wide receiver. Straight foolishness. kilbyman | 13:34 EDT WAS Is this practice ? BostonianFan1000 | 13:35 EDT Maybe for the Cowboys. jmauthe | 13:35 EDT

Second Quarter (14:56) B.Maher 45 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 6 - WAS 0 (12:33) PENALTY on WAS-C.Wentz, Intentional Grounding, 12 yards, enforced at DAL 44 WAS Wentz is a freaking Dunce. Jboyzz | 13:45 EDT WAS WENTZ sucks SMDH. Glenn#42 | 13:46 EDT (11:43) WAS punts WAS Who was it around here that told us what a huge improvement Wentz would be?? BarNunn | 13:46 EDT WAS How much more of this do we have to see? It’s 6-0. Still in the game. SkinsNJ | 13:44 EDT WAS Wentz is done. Captainobvios | 13:45 EDT WAS Wentz is a broken man!!! Seeing ghosts. Happy feet. Too nervous to make reads. Petrified by fear! daswann14 | 13:45 EDT WAS 3 & 11 you make a short pass and on top of it you miss. What a joke. BostonianFan1000 | 13:46 EDT WAS Pull this man. He looks like a lost rookie out there, game too fast for him. ThaDers | 13:46 EDT WAS Wentz: 14 yards passing. Cooper Rush (never heard of him until today): 90 yards passing. BostonianFan1000 | 13:48 EDT WAS Crazy, D is playing fairly decent. Skeets83 | 13:50 EDT Dallas is running too much. Wait till they turn Schultz and Lamb loose. Captainobvios | 13:51 EDT Giving Zeke his touches? Good thing they haven't given those to their better back. jmauthe | 13:51 EDT Amen. Captainobvios | 13:52 EDT (10:47) DAL punts WAS What penalty will kill this drive? Anubis31 | 13:51 EDT WAS Wentz reading our comments and smashes his water bottle LOL Glenn#42 | 13:51 EDT WAS Screen pass, draw, screen pass, draw. Great play calling and creativity Turner. jmauthe | 13:57 EDT (7:05) C.Wentz pass to J.Dotson for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 6 - WAS 7 WAS Finally. Skeets83 | 13:57 EDT WAS I see you Dotson. Great throw and catch! dg28 | 13:57 EDT WAS Perfect throw. Perfect catch. BillyBigBeer | 13:57 EDT (6:16) C.Rush pass intended for N.Brown INTERCEPTED. PENALTY on WAS - No Play WAS St. Juste with the pick! (Edited) Nevermind. dg28 | 14:03 EDT WAS Little too obvious with that one unfortunately. kilbyman | 14:04 EDT (2:00) Two-minute warning WAS We should win this game. D came to play. Stubborn Optimist | 14:10 EDT (1:04) C.Rush pass short right to M.Gallup for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. B.Maher extra point is Blocked.

DAL 12 - WAS 7 WAS Well crap. BillyBigBeer | 14:15 EDT WAS Talk about ups and downs... from an INT to a long drive from the Boys. BillyBigBeer | 14:15 EDT WAS Why is Holcomb covering Gallup in the back of the endzone? dg28 | 14:15 EDT WAS Good play by Rush. Very nice throw on the move. monroekelly21 | 14:15 EDT WAS Of course Cole Holcomb on a WR. wizskinzerrr | 14:16 EDT WAS Let's imagine a world where we don't hate our team. Can we think ourselves into successful existence? SlingerOfPoo | 14:17 EDT WAS Ron Rivera must have something wrong with his brain when it comes to time management. He SUCKS so bad at it. wizskinzerrr | 14:21 EDT WAS So they’re gonna score and they don’t want to??? This coaching staff is awful. jefferboy | 14:21 EDT WAS Rivera has to go. This is absolutely infuriating. Absolutely horrible clock management and just embarrassing. Get this clown and his group of Panthers the heck out of here. Taylor703 | 14:22 EDT (0:17) C.Wentz pass deep left intended for J.Dotson INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs WAS And that is why they didn't want Wentz to throw it. BarNunn | 14:22 EDT WAS Either you kneel or you go for points. This half-assed stuff leads to disaster usually. kleindropper | 14:23 EDT WAS Makes zero sense to take a shot like that when you are trying to run out the clock on earlier plays. jmauthe | 14:23 EDT END OF HALF WAS They ran down the clock so they could take that shot and not give Dallas time when Wentz throws his pick. BarNunn | 14:24 EDT WAS This is such a weird choice of play calling. Either commit to scoring or don't. The lack of commitment is why Wentz threw a desperation heave. DuncanInDC | 14:24 EDT WAS At least we are in the game at halftime. BillyBigBeer | 14:24 EDT WAS Wentz a pick machine. BostonianFan1000 | 14:24 EDT Heyyyy he fumbles too! BarNunn | 14:25 EDT WAS The Funeral look jersey is shining on this team. BostonianFan1000 | 14:29 EDT

Third Quarter WAS 50 yards passing lol. Glad we gave up all of our cap space and multiple picks for this. Taylor703 | 14:37 EDT (11:28) WAS punts WAS This is quickly reaching Zorn levels of bad. Taylor703 | 14:43 EDT WAS Nothing good about that series. Glenn#42 | 14:43 EDT WAS DAL made halftime adjustments to stop the run. pyrotech | 14:44 EDT (10:44) PENALTY on WAS, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at DAL 8 - No Play WAS Holy jumping Jehosaphats these penalties. TWO INTs taken back. OviWankenobi | 14:46 EDT WAS I haven't been this upset by the refs since MD v Duke like 20 years ago SlingerOfPoo | 14:48 EDT (9:52) DAL punts WAS Cowboys: "We don’t want this game." Commandos: "Well don’t give it to us! We sure don’t want it." ShahShahS21T | 14:50 EDT WAS Offensive mastermind. kilbyman | 14:55 EDT WAS What? The draw didn't get them anywhere? jmauthe | 14:55 EDT WAS Absolutely incompetent. This falls directly on Rivera. ShahShahS21T | 14:55 EDT (7:55) WAS punts WAS This offense is absolutely horrendous holy crap. ga8085 | 14:56 EDT WAS I don’t think we have had any positive yardage this half. OviWankenobi | 14:56 EDT WAS The only thing we command is the divisional basement. We could very easily be 0-3 (pending 0-4) if Jax didn't poop their pants on multiple occasions Wk1. Erudite_Monk | 14:56 EDT WAS It is laughable how little they think of Wentz. monroekelly21 | 14:57 EDT WAS This is brutal - I have no idea who is actually a good player on this team anymore. WashingtonFMJ_BulletSkins | 14:58 EDT (7:48) C.Rush pass deep middle to N.Brown to WAS 17 for 45 yards WAS We can make a mediocre QB look like a Hall of Famer. BillyBigBeer | 15:00 EDT (4:56) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 15 - WAS 7 WAS Oh, boy! We get to go for 2 if we can somehow get into the end zone. BillyBigBeer | 15:04 EDT WAS So many opposing teams set career highs against Washington SMH. murtd1 | 15:06 EDT WAS Wentz with 65 yards passing so far. Has to be some kind of record for a starting QB. jmauthe | 15:09 EDT WAS This game is a disaster. BigStef20 | 15:13 EDT (1:27) WAS field goal is GOOD

DAL 15 - WAS 10 WAS Defense is melting. Captainobvios | 15:18 EDT (0:52) C.Rush pass incomplete deep middle to M.Gallup. PENALTY on WAS, DPI, 38 yards