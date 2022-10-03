Monday Night Football live discussion and picks: Rams at 49ers

The NFL closes out Week 4 with a quality matchup on Monday Night Football as the NFC West features the Los Angeles Rams versus the San Francisco 49ers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 2-point favorites in the game. This will be a good game to watch as Cowboys fans as the Rams are the Week 5 opponent for Dallas.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB writers have picked the game using Tallysight and offered up an explanation for their choice. Check it out below.

Dave Halprin - Even on the road, take the Rams. The 49ers offense struggled last week and may not be ready for primetime. The Rams have too many weapons.

Tom Ryle - The Niners are slight favorites in this game, but I don’t really understand why. They played a pretty terrible game against the Broncos last week. While the Rams may not be on an easy track to get back to the Super Bowl, they still have some real talent and, with a win, remain right in the thick of things in a weak NFC. Maybe it is just that I have a bit more belief in Matt Stafford than Jimmy G, but give me LA in this one.

David Howman - The Rams look to still be in a Super Bowl hangover right now, and Sean McVay has struggled against the 49ers, losing 6 in a row to this team. But San Francisco looks to be in an even bigger rut. I think the more talented team will win out, which gives the edge to the Rams in this one.

Matt Holleran - The 49ers aren’t going to play as poorly as they did against the Broncos last weekend. San Francisco has dominated the Rams in recent memory, minus last year’s NFC Championship Game, winning six of the last seven matchups between the two. San Francisco continues their dominance over the Rams taking this one on Monday night.

Tony Catalina - Division games are interesting. I think many, myself included believe the Rams are a much more talented team, but does it matter when these two franchises play? The Rams will get it done on Monday night but it’ll be a closer game than it needs to be.

Brian Martin - Neither the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers look like the dominant teams they were a season ago. Both teams are still struggling to find their way early on, but to me the Rams are a little further ahead of their division foe. Because of that, I went with LAR in this Monday Night Football matchup.

RJ Ochoa - Generally speaking the 49ers own the Rams when they play, but last year’s NFC Championship Game obviously bucked that trend. Last we saw of San Francisco was quite ugly what with how dysfunctional their offense was. I don’t have the highest amount of trust in the Rams at the moment, but they are way more likely to figure it out in my mind. Give me LA.