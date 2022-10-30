Cowboys vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cowboys welcome in the Bears for an early game. Dallas is trying to get back on a winning streak after they were able to beat the Lions 24-6 last week. At 5-2, the team is firmly in the fight for the top spots in the NFC. They can’t afford to drop a game against the Bears, even with the fact Chicago beat up the Patriots last week. The Cowboys should win the game, the spread is at 10 points in Dallas’ favor according to DraftKing Sportsbook. But you have to go out and earn your victory every week in the NFL.

Dak Prescott will start for the second time since returning from injury, and he started to look more like himself later in the Lions game. He’ll want to start fast in this one and not give the Bears any hope, but he’ll likely be missing Ezekiel Elliott. A knee injury has his status very doubtful (he’s all but officially out), leaving Tony Pollard to shoulder the load.

Fortunately, the Cowboys can rely on their elite defense to hold them in any game. Micah Parsons is questionable, but there’s little doubt he will play. Dallas will need to contain the Bears rushing game, including quarterback Justin Fields. If they do that, they will walk out of the game as winners.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Date: Oct 30th, 2022

Game time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Chicago SiriusXM 134 or 384 and the SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 83 or 226 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (5-2)

Bears record: (3-4)

Odds: Dallas -10, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 26 - Bears 17

