Jerry Jones says he is willing to ‘go for it’ as far as trading draft capital at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are riding pretty high right now. They are 6-2, just scored 49 points in a huge win against the Chicago Bears, and they are now on a bye with an opportunity to rest up before their next mini-marathon that will take them through Thanksgiving.

Dallas is one of the best teams in the NFL. We can sit here and debate certain details but the Cowboys have every opportunity and chance of winning the Super Bowl this season. Of course, there are ways in which they can improve and one of those ways is by trading for talent to add to their already-impressive roster. The Cowboys actually already pulled off a trade last week when they sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (who played on Sunday) and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

But could they add more?

Jerry Jones seems willing to ‘go for it’ if the right opportunity presents itself

With the Cowboys playing a game on Sunday, that provided an opportunity for Jerry Jones to step in front of a media scrum. In talking about his team Jerry noted a few different things and was asked about potentially improving his team.

The team owner, president, and general manager said that he was certainly willing to “go for it” under the right circumstances. Make of that what you will.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told me after today’s win he’s ready to go for it this season and ready to give up future capital to do it…#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/buiyiAEbMO — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) October 30, 2022

Things have to make sense for trades to come together in sports, you have to find the right team willing to part with the right player for the right price.

One name (just throwing things out here) is wide receiver D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers. Moore has been connected to many trade rumors as the Panthers are looking more towards the future and the Cowboys could certainly use some more offensive help. Of course, it will likely cost a bit to acquire Moore, but consider that Dallas was willing to trade a first-round pick for Amari Cooper just four years ago when in a similar bind (although that team was 3-5 and not 6-2).

What trade do you want to see the Cowboys pull off?