Cowboys news: Tony Pollard, Dak Prescott lead Dallas to 20-point win over the Chicago Bears

After their second straight win with Dak Prescott under center, Dallas enters the bye week 6-2.

Game Balls Lamb led the team with five receptions for 77 yards and had a score of his own. Schultz added six receptions for 74 yards. Donovan Wilson led the defense with eight tackles and one tackle for loss. Parsons had one fumble recovery for a touchdown. Final Takeaway Entering this game, I was skeptical about if the Cowboys could move the ball on the 3rd-rated pass defense. I figured the emphasis on the run game was important, but I didn’t envision Pollard exploding as he did today. It was encouraging to see OC Kellen Moore call a healthy mix of pass and run, and seeing Prescott get the ball out quickly was great. In the end, the offense shined today. However, that is no knock on the defense, who could have had three total turnovers, as we could be talking about a different score. The run defense is still a weakness, but it’s also hard when you have to worry about Fields beating you in the run. There is no doubt that Pollard, who was arguably the co-MVP of this game with Prescott, earned himself some money — as he’s an upcoming free agent. Overall, I’m not going to criticize the team for the flaws they showed against the Bears because that’s for another day. I’m just kidding. It was a great team win, but I’m most impressed with the offense since we have seen the defense excel in mostly every game. The Cowboys now enter the bye with a 6-2 record and are in a good position.

Have a day, TP.

The pending free agent ran the rock 14 times for a gaudy 131 yards and three touchdowns, including a 51-yarder to cement the victory. Combined with another surreal play by Micah Parsons, a fumble return for a touchdown, Dallas was able to overcome three passing touchdowns by Bears QB Justin Fields and a rushing attack that gained over 200 yards. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions of the game, something they hadn’t done since late in the 2014 season. They almost gave up the bag though, allowing the Bears to score 10 points in less than a minute before halftime, then close within 5 early in the third quarter. Order was restored however with a sack on the two-point play leading to Dallas going back-to-back with Pollard’s second score followed by the Parsons return. The Cowboys would add the Pollard score after the Bears stayed competitive to finally put the nail in the coffin with Pollard’s third score. It was the first time a Dallas RB scored three times in a game since Joseph Randle in 2015. The victory moved Dallas to 6-2 on the year, heading into their bye week. They could not gain ground on the division-leading Eagles who improved to 7-0 with their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Revisit how the Cowboys’ dominating victory played out.

First Quarter The Cowboys couldn’t have made it look any easier to start the game, as the Dallas offense scored on each of its first two possessions. Prescott and company took the ball to start and quickly marched 75 yards in 11 plays to the end zone. Pollard made it clear that he was ready and willing to be the team’s workhorse as he carried the ball four times for 26 yards with one catch thrown in for another 16. The quarterback would then cap things off with a nice keeper off left tackle, tight end Dalton Schultz clearing the way for an untouched 7-yard run and a 7-0 lead. And their second series looked much like the first in that the Bears defense was able to do little to slow down the Cowboys. This time Prescott completed all six of his pass attempts for 68 yards, the last of which was a 21-yard strike to CeeDee Lamb for the score.

According to Jerry, Elliott is still the Cowboys’ RB1.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard seemed to establish himself as the top option in the backfield with his three-touchdown performance in Sunday’s 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. However, Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones said after the game that the team is not giving up on Ezekiel Elliott, who sat out the game with a knee injury. “We go as Zeke goes. … He’s as important as he was before the game,” Jones told reporters after Sunday’s victory.

What was your takeaway from Sunday’s action?

10. 3Ps - Back in the 1990s the Dallas Mavericks tried a rebuild with a young foundation of Jason Kidd, Jim Jackson and Jamal Mashburn. The “Three Js” they dubbed it. The Cowboys might have just introduced us to the “3Ps” - Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard and Micah Parsons. The three stars combined for all seven Dallas touchdowns: three on the ground by Pollard, two passing and one rushing by Prescott, and a fumble return by Parsons. For what it’s worth, the 3Ps have already been more successful than the Three Js. 9. Bearly There - The Cowboys were clicking. But, let’s face it, Chicago’s defense was laughable. Like, more unintentionally funny than one of those God-awful attorney Ben Abbott TV spots. Zero pressure on Prescott. Confusion in following the Cowboys’ backfield misdirection. Even allowing a 25-yard run on a quarterback sneak designed to get 12 inches. Dallas scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and, in reality, got to choose who scored and how. It’s as if the Cowboys were running plays during a no-pads walk-through. A far, far, far cry from the vaunted ‘85 Bears defense that stormed into Texas Stadium 37 years ago and embarrassed the Cowboys, 44-0. Buddy Ryan is rolling over in his grave.

Despite not recording a sack, Parsons still came up big in this game.

The Bears were looking to cut their 35-23 deficit late in the third quarter. Quarterback Justin Fields threw a pass to running back David Montgomery who nearly picked up the first down. Yet, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch stripped the football out of his hands, allowing Parsons to recover. Parsons was on the ground but realized he was never touched down by a member of the Bears offense. Not even Fields, who hurdled over Parsons instead of touching him down. Parsons got up, and returned the fumble for a touchdown, giving them a 42-23 lead. A+ awareness by Micah Parsons to realize he was never touched. Takes the fumble back the other way for a touchdown. What a superstar. pic.twitter.com/n0tM4UvoOm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 30, 2022 Micah Parsons takes advantage of Justin Fields error, scores touchdown The awareness by Parsons was off the charts to get up and run to the end zone after realizing no one touched him down. Fields on the other hand, had some bad awareness on that play.

