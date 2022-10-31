Week 8 in the NFL is about to come to a close. We have one more game left, the Monday Night Football contest between the Bengals and the Browns. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bengals as 3.5-point favorites heading into the game, even with the Browns at home.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff have made their pick for the game below using Tallysight. Check it out plus the reasons behind the picks.

Dave Halprin - The Browns are collapsing like they usually do. They just seem to be a cursed franchise. Take the Bengals to win and cover.

David Howman - The Browns have lost 4 in a row now and look like a team that’s already planning for the offseason. The Bengals haven’t looked all that great on their own, and playing without JaMarr Chase in this one makes me nervous, but they’re playing better than Cleveland. I’m taking Cincinnati but I’m not confident in that.

Brian Martin - My gut tells me Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt helps put an end the Browns four-game losing streak, but I’m going to go against my gut and pick the Bengals to win this MNF matchup, even with WR JaMarr Chase sidelined due to injury.

Tom Ryle - The Bengals have won four of their last five games. The Browns, as Brian said, are mired in a losing streak. Joe Burrow seems to have hit his stride and is putting up yards and TDs, although the absence of Chase may make that more difficult. Jacoby Brissett, not so much. I think Cincy rolls into Cleveland and gets their third win in a row.

Matt Holleran - After winning two of their first three games, the Browns come into this matchup losers of four in a row. Even without JaMarr Chase, the Bengals should be able to put up points against a Browns’ defense that has given up the third-most points in football. Burrow and the Bengals drop 30+ on Cleveland and get the win.

RJ Ochoa - This is pretty simple in my opinion. The Bengals are coming along as of late, although they will obviously be down without Ja’Marr Chase, and the Browns are in a bad place in the overall. Give me Cincinnati.