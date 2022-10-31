Not a lot had gone right for the Cowboys when they opened the the 2022 season, losing its starting quarterback and suffering a flurry of offensive line and receiving corps injuries. That angst has basically gone down the drain as the Cowboys command a top-5 standing in the NFC and maintain a terrifying defense, ranking behind the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons in playoff position only because they lead the NFC South.

The massive strides the Cowboys have taken to turn this season around may not be over yet as Jerry Jones discussed possible roster moves as the Tuesday trade deadline fast approaches.

Jones told reporters in the locker room following Dallas’ dominating win over the Chicago Bears:

“I think it all has to be the right move,” Jones said. “… If we can make ‘em, we’ll make ‘em. If not …”

The Cowboys have been the subject of trade rumors for the majority of the season after newly signed receiver James Washington went out with injury in training camp just days before the Cowboys’ first summer exhibition game.

Following Washington’s injury and the offseason loss of Amari Cooper, Dallas’ receivers have been the most rumored position group to make a roster move, with Jerry Jeudy, Chase Claypool and Brandin Cooks being the most discussed targets as Dallas revamps its offense with the return of Dak Prescott.

When asked by the Dallas Morning News if the Cowboys had received any calls from other teams expressing interests in making a trade, Jones was short but to the point.

“Yes, the answer is yes,” Jones said. “I don’t want to go beyond that, but the answer is yes.”

A popular name connected to the Cowboys has been veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he has yet to be re-signed to the Los Angles Rams.

Jones had this to say about Beckham Jr. on 105.3 The Fan:

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez (Bryant) made for the touchdown against Green Bay.” Jones continued, “Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

Cowboys executive Vice President Stephen Jones followed his dad up on ESPN 94.1 in San Antonio and was asked if he was taking more trade calls than he was sending out, saying:

“I think it’s both. We like to make sure we know everything that’s out there. We obviously check in with every team, and for the most part vice versa. But I think in general, that’s part of business in the NFL as you get closer to the deadline, just making sure you know what might be out there that could help you out”, according the Athletic.

The next 24 hours will tell if Jerry Jones has found a fit “right” enough for the Cowboys entering week nine of the NFL season.