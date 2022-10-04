Cowboys Reacts Survey: Week 5

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Cowboys fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Life is kinda good for fans of the Dallas Cowboys right now. The team is 3-1, and 2-0 in the NFC East. Their defense is among the elite of the NFL. Their offense isn’t setting the world on fire, but they are doing enough to get wins by playing complementary football with the defense. That means not turning the ball over and grinding out yards on the ground when possible.

Then there is Cooper Rush. He is defying expectations as QB1 ever since Dak Prescott went down in the first game of the season. Rush will be QB1 for at least one more week as the Cowboys have basically ruled out Prescott for the upcoming Los Angeles Rams game.

So will the good times continue on the road against the reigning world champions? And just how many games will the Cowboys win this year? That’s what we want to know in our poll and we’ll post the answers later this week.