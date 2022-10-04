Cowboys news: QB Dak Prescott to miss Rams game, LS Jake McQuaide likely out for season

It was just three weeks ago that all seemed lost. The Dallas Cowboys had been defeated soundly by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener and were facing a stretch of time without quarterback Dak Prescott. Many believed that any hope of the team contending this season was over.

In stepped Cooper Rush, though. This is the very Rush who authored a win in the middle of last year against the Minnesota Vikings, and he has added to that total by three games making him the first quarterback in team history to go 4-0 in his first four career starts under center for the Cowboys.

There will officially be a fifth and it will come this Sunday out in Los Angeles.

Dak Prescott will reportedly miss his fourth straight game meaning Cooper Rush will start once again for the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are technically off on Tuesday and earlier in the day team owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones was coy as to whether or not Dak Prescott would return this Sunday.

Mike McCarthy said on Monday that he would want to see an entire week of practice from Prescott before he returned which is why Wednesday was elevated in importance. The simple math of it all suggests that Dak would need to practice on the first day of practice (Wednesday) to achieve a full week.

It seems that we do not need to wait even that long. Tuesday afternoon we got a report that Rush will in fact make his fourth straight start for Dallas on Sunday, that Dak will sit out yet another game, and that Will Grier is being signed to the 53-man roster to give the team an adequate backup option.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to make his fourth straight start this Sunday at Rams. https://t.co/tRPjKzFbdg — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 4, 2022

Cowboys are signing QB Will Grier from practice squad to 53-man roster, person familiar with situation said. He will be No. 2 quarterback this Sunday at Rams behind Cooper Rush with Dak Prescott (thumb) missing a fourth straight game. Grier was out of standard elevations. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 4, 2022

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott won’t play this Sunday at Rams, person familiar with situation said. His availability is considered not realistic at this stage in recovery. Cooper Rush it is again. Will Grier the backup. https://t.co/hrCXNT6iJl — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 4, 2022

Grier needed to be signed to the 53-man roster due to his elevations expiring as Michael Gehlken notes. It had been thought that Dallas would have to create a roster spot for this to happen, but long snapper Jake McQuaide’s season is reportedly over with a torn triceps. The team now has two practice squad long snappers (Matt Overton and Tucker Addington) that they can promote by way of elevation that won’t be necessary.

The #Cowboys are signing long snappers Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad after Jake McQuaide suffered a torn triceps that likely will sideline him for the season, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

On Tuesday afternoon the mothership announced McQuaide’s likely a season-ending triceps injury.